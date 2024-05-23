Hull 4 Heroes Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby Gains Support from Phoenix Building Systems

Hull-based modular and portable building specialist, Phoenix Building Systems, is sponsoring the annual Hull 4 Heroes SoapBox Derby. This event will raise money to support veterans’ transition to civilian life and will take place on Saturday June 15th, between 10am and 3pm at the Humber Bridge Car Park.

The Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby is free admission for spectators and makes a great day out for the whole family. The event is packed with entertainment, laughter, and friendly competition, as you watch homemade soapbox racers hurtle down the track. There will also be food stalls, live music, and activities for all ages.

Helen Skinner, Armed Forces Hub Manager at Hull 4 Heroes, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Phoenix Building Systems for their support in this year’s Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby. This is only our second year of running the event, and it is already turning out to be one of our biggest fundraising events of the year.”

Phoenix Building Systems has chosen to become a silver sponsor of this event due to the brilliant work that Hull 4 Heroes do. They have provided housing for dozens of homeless veterans, facilitated job placements, and offered vital services for those in need.

Michael Taylor, Managing Director at Phoenix Building Systems, said: “Hull 4 Heroes is a fantastic local charity that does amazing things for the community. We are very proud to be sponsoring the up-and-coming soap box derby, which will be a great day for everyone involved. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone there!”

Sponsors and supporters are the backbone of the Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby, providing essential resources and enthusiasm to make the event possible.

Helen Skinner, Armed Forces Hub Manager at Hull 4 Heroes, said: “As with any large-scale event, it involves a huge amount of planning, especially around safety and security, which all come at a cost. Local businesses like Phoenix offering their support helps us cover these costs, makes everything run smoothly, and allows us to create an amazing day to raise much-needed funds for us to continue our support of the local Armed Forces Community.”

Various sponsorship packages are still available, offering excellent exposure and a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse audience. Become a sponsor and play a key role in the success of the Hull 4 Heroes Humber Bridge Soapbox Derby.