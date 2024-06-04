Bluewater to Revolutionise UK Drinking Water Dispenser Market with Introduction of Bluewater Flow

Bluewater, a world leader in innovative water purification and beverage solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge solution for high-quality drinking water dispensers in the UK, the Bluewater Flow. Already a tremendous success in the United States with over 14,000 installations, the Bluewater Flow sets a new benchmark across the UK and Ireland for dispensing on-demand pure, great-tasting water in offices, gyms, hospitals, and schools, free from potential contaminants such as toxic PFAS chemicals or waterborne germs.

The self-sanitising, free-standing Bluewater Flow indoor refill stations are designed for simple installation and connect to any potable water line within a 100-foot range, making it easy to replace existing water fountains, water coolers, and large jug dispensers. Users can enjoy chilled, fast-flowing water that undergoes a revitalising process, including the infusion of electrolytes, increased alkalinity, oxygenation, and trace minerals, providing a superior hydration experience.

Bluewater Flow’s 7 x Advanced Purification utilises an existing water source and removes up to 99% of any impurities that may be found in typical tap water. The Bluewater Flow purified water system also improves the water by adding trace elements of essential minerals and electrolytes, and finally, finishes the water through a coconut carbon filter for a crisp, fresh, delicious taste.

The new Bluewater Flow refill stations for easy access to pure drinking water offer the following product highlights:

Great-tasting, high-quality water free of lead, toxic chemicals like PFAS, and other contaminants

Convenient small footprint

Easy to install and maintain

High capacity, rapid filtered water dispensing

Serves both cold and hot water

Sustainable, cost-efficient solution that reduces single-use plastic bottle waste and energy usage

Foot pedal for no-touch dispensing

Competitively priced with finance purchase or leasing packages available

Bluewater key account sales manager Antonio Tedeschi says the advanced filtration technology offered by the Bluewater Flow indoor station is a game-changer in the drinking water dispenser industry. Offering reliable and eco-friendly access to clean water, the Bluewater Flow is already a top seller in the United States with thousands installed at premium brands such as Red Bull, Apple, Marriott, Peloton, United Airlines, and Google, as well as many state schools and other educational institutions.

“Our commitment to innovation and sustainability is exemplified by the Bluewater Flow station that delivers business customers the opportunity to provide healthier drinking water to customers and staff while reducing their environmental impact,” Antonio Tedeschi said.