Protecto Introduces Enhanced Capabilities for HIPAA-Compliant Data in GenAI Applications on Snowflake

Protecto, an innovator in data privacy and security solutions, is pleased to announce the release of new features designed to identify and cleanse Protected Health Information (PHI) from both structured and unstructured datasets. These advancements enable the creation of safe and compliant data for Generative AI (GenAI) applications, emphasising Protecto’s commitment to data security and compliance while empowering organisations to utilise the full potential of GenAI.

Protecto’s new capabilities include bespoke packages optimised for Snowflake, ensuring seamless integration and enhanced performance. The solution includes APIs capable of handling both structured and unstructured data, providing comprehensive coverage and flexibility for diverse data environments.

Central to Protecto Vault’s value proposition is its distinctive technology, which can identify and mask sensitive data while ensuring it remains entirely understandable by LLMs even after masking the sensitive PHI data. This innovative approach ensures data safety and compliance in GenAI applications. Utilising its proprietary AI model, Protecto has expanded the range of PHI elements to over 100, protecting sensitive information and meeting HIPAA safe harbour requirements. In an industry where accuracy is crucial, Protecto’s unique approach ensures compliance while maintaining the precision of GenAI applications, setting it apart from competitors.

Amar Kanagaraj, CEO of Protecto.ai, said: “Protecto’s mission is enabling customers to innovate confidently with Generative AI while meeting privacy and compliance requirements such as HIPAA. With our enhanced capabilities, we are taking a significant step forward in safeguarding sensitive data while optimising performance for our customers, particularly those using Snowflake.”

Protecto Vault’s advanced AI model sets a new standard in data security, accurately identifying sensitive information. By broadening its model to include various PHI elements, Protecto.ai ensures that all sensitive information is thoroughly identified and protected, allowing organisations to focus on innovation without compromising compliance.

For more information about Protecto.ai’s new capabilities and special packages for Snowflake, please visit www.protecto.ai or contact help@protecto.ai.