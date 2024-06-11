The Most Googled Teeth of Euro 2024: Experts Identify the Player

With Euro 2024 just around the corner, 365 Teeth Whitening, a top UK expert in home teeth whitening products, has analysed combined search engine data from Google and other major search engines to find out which Euro 2024 player is most searched for their teeth.

The European Championships, second in global football viewership only to the World Cup, is a significant event in the world of football. With an estimated 5.2 billion cumulative event views for Euro 2020, it’s easy to see why footballers fascinate the public, whether it’s due to their athletic skills, relationships, fashion, or beauty routines.

Unsurprisingly, the top player is arguably the most famous footballer globally. Cristiano Ronaldo, the 39-year-old Al Nassr forward from Portugal, emerged as the clear winner, attracting nearly seven times more search traffic/interest than the second-placed player (7100 searches per month on average).

In second place was Harry Kane, the 30-year-old Bayern Munich forward from England (1000 searches per month on average). Sharing third place were Declan Rice, the 25-year-old Arsenal midfielder from England, and Bruno Fernandes, the 29-year-old Manchester United forward from Portugal (650 searches per month on average).

Additional insights from this analysis include:

Eight of the top ten ranked players are from England

Seven of the top ten players are forwards/strikers

Manchester City FC had the most players in the top ten (3)

The average age of the top ten ranked players is 28

The oldest player in the top ten rankings is 41 (Pepe, Portugal) while the youngest is 16 (Lamine Yamal, Spain)

Sarah Hagan, Brand Director at 365 Teeth Whitening, commented:

“The Euro’s is one of the most watched international football tournaments on the planet, with many of the best football players in the world competing against each other for the title of European Champions. With approximately 5.2 billion combined event views for the last tournament, you can see why the Euro’s have become one of the key events of the international football calendar.

Here at 365 Teeth Whitening, we wanted to find out which player in Euro 2024 had the most interest from the public with regards to their teeth. It’s no surprise that arguably the most recognised football player for the last 15 years came top of our rankings, but our research also showed that if a player does play for their national team during a huge international tournament like the Euro’s, then the public will search for more information about them and their teeth.”

