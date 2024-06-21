Encore Screenings of Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show Set for UK Cinemas

Stagescreen, the stage-to-screen capture expert, is thrilled to announce the encore cinema screenings of its spectacular film “Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show.” Originally released in 2020 but curtailed by the COVID pandemic, this stunning performance is now available for a limited two-day engagement, providing UK audiences with a unique chance to witness the majesty of Riverdance on the big screen. The screenings, distributed by CinemaLive, one of the world’s foremost distributors of premium Event Cinema content, will be held nationwide on Sunday, 30 June, and Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

Celebrating 25 years of the iconic show that has captured the hearts of millions, Stagescreen is proud to bring this captivating experience back to cinemas. Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show, a powerful and invigorating reinvention of this cherished family favourite, is not just a local success but a global phenomenon. It is renowned worldwide for its Grammy Award-winning score and the exhilarating energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

“We are excited to offer fans the opportunity to relive the magic of Riverdance on the cinema screen,” said Chris Hunt, CEO of Stagescreen. “The 25th Anniversary show is a testament to the enduring legacy and popularity of Riverdance, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the electrifying performances.”

“Scintillating and sensational. Riverdance is back, and how! Central to all is step dancing to die for – individually and collectively: fancy, frenetic footwork and not a toe out of place.” – Subculture Entertainment.