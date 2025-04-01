Sysmex PA-100 AST System Redefines UTI Care with Ultra-Fast, Targeted Treatment Capabilities

Sysmex’s PA-100 AST System drastically shortens UTI diagnosis to 15 minutes and identifies effective antibiotics within half an hour. Economic modelling in Spain forecasts major cost savings, while the system’s global relevance in the AMR fight has been cemented by the £8 million Longitude Prize.

With its newly launched PA-100 AST System, Sysmex is pioneering a new standard in urinary tract infection diagnostics. Integrating advanced nanofluidic processes with rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), the system delivers diagnostic clarity in just 45 minutes. This breakthrough empowers clinicians with accurate, data-driven insights in real time — enabling more effective, patient-specific care.

A global UTI crisis demands urgent innovation

Urinary tract infections affect over 400 million individuals worldwide each year, ranking among the most prevalent bacterial infections. Conventional diagnostic delays and empirical antibiotic use often lead to ineffective treatment and increased antimicrobial resistance (AMR). With sensitivity at 84% and specificity at 99%, the PA-100 AST System significantly improves diagnostic precision, helping reduce unnecessary prescriptions and curbing AMR.

Alain Baverel, President & CEO Sysmex Europe SE, remarked,

“The PA-100 AST System represents a pivotal innovation in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. By providing clinicians with rapid and precise diagnostic insights, we can transform how urinary tract infections are treated globally. This tool not only benefits patients but also strengthens the financial sustainability of healthcare systems.”

Spanish study points to multi-million euro savings

Recent budget modelling based on the Spanish healthcare system suggests the widespread adoption of the PA-100 AST System could lead to significant economic gains. Estimated savings of €323 million in the first year alone reflect reductions in hospital stays, secondary infections, and lost productivity. These benefits are expected to grow over a three-year horizon, signalling long-term value for national health services.

Takashi Ono, Member of the Managing Board and Senior Executive Officer & Managing Director of Sysmex Corporation, commented,

“By addressing one of the leading causes of antibiotic misuse, Sysmex’s PA-100 AST System aligns perfectly with global efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance. The system empowers healthcare providers with the data needed to make the right decision at the right time, benefiting patients and public health alike.”

Longitude Prize win highlights global impact

The PA-100 AST System’s innovation has not gone unnoticed. Last year, it received the prestigious Longitude Prize — a £8 million award recognising transformative technologies in the fight against AMR. This accolade underscores the system’s ability to make a tangible impact on both clinical practice and global health outcomes.

Compact, swift and highly effective

Housed within a cartridge no bigger than a smartphone, the PA-100 AST System identifies bacteriuria in just 15 minutes and determines suitable antibiotics within 30 more. Its speed reduces complications from delayed treatment, while its precision ensures patients receive the most appropriate care from the start.

