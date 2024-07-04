Lantech – Managed IT Support, Security & Cloud, a leading global MSP ranked in the top 501, proudly announces Ian McGarvey as their new Service Operations Manager. Ian brings over 25 years of expertise in Support, Service Delivery, and Operations Management from tech multinationals, public sector education, financial services, and MSPs, underscoring Lantech’s dedication to excellence and growth.

A Year of Notable Achievements

Lantech’s commitment to excellence was recently acknowledged with several prestigious awards and nominations:

• IT Support Company of the Year 2023 at the CIO Awards.

• Finalist in the Inspiring Workplaces 2024 Award.

• Runner-Up at the Network Group Awards 2024.

• Nominated for the Best Place to Work at the Tech Excellence Awards 2024.

• MVP Continuity 2024 – EMEA Award at the Pax8 Beyond Conference in Denver.

• Listed among the Top Global 501 MSPs in June 2024.

These accolades are a testament to their team’s dedication, their innovative approach, and their commitment to delivering exceptional IT support services. Ian’s vision aligns perfectly with these achievements, as he brings a proactive, customer-focused ethos and a dedication to continuous development and improvement.

Ian’s role and vision

Ian is eager to collaborate with the Lantech team to achieve both collective and individual goals and his addition to their team aligns perfectly with their commitment to delivering unparalleled value to their clients through four key pillars: Quality, Time, Cost, and Convenience. Their processes are optimised for excellence, and continuous improvement is a cornerstone of their strategy. Their team is not only certified but continually advancing their skills to stay abreast of the latest technological developments. This rigorous approach ensures that they can meet the specific needs and ambitions of their clients effectively.

Growth and expansion

In 2023, Lantech experienced significant growth:

• 30% increase in revenues, driven by a 40% growth in cloud services and a doubling in cybersecurity services.

• 15% increase in headcount, with a notable expansion of their London office, reinforcing their commitment to providing top-tier IT support across the UK and Ireland.

Professional development

They believe in the continuous advancement of skills within their team. In 2023, they increased their training expenditure by 75% and training hours by 60%, resulting in more qualifications, accreditations, and an enhanced understanding of client needs.

Looking forward

Peter Strahan, CEO Lantech, “We are excited to welcome Ian and leverage his vast experience to continue our journey of delivering exceptional IT support and service delivery. Our commitment to being partners in our clients’ success drives us to push the boundaries of service excellence, always prioritising a ‘human first, tech second’ approach. This philosophy ensures that we provide solutions that genuinely support our clients’ aims rather than opting for easy or bottom-line-focused answers.”