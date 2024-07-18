Sounds Familiar Music Quiz Lands in Edinburgh

Get ready for the ultimate music quiz night as the popular Sounds Familiar Music Quiz (SFMQ) launches at The Three Sisters in Edinburgh on Friday, 27 September 2024.

Described as a party disguised as a music quiz, Sounds Familiar Music Quiz offers an electrifying atmosphere, setting it apart from traditional pub quizzes. Featuring a diverse range of music from the 60s to current chart-toppers, including Mash-Ups, Floor Fillers, Indie Anthems, Power Ballads, and Guilty Pleasures, the quiz promises an unforgettable night with 100 killer tunes packed into one epic event.

With weekly sell-out events in London and having graced Glastonbury more times than David Bowie, SFMQ is excited to bring its unique entertainment experience to Edinburgh. The Three Sisters is the ideal venue for this high-energy event.

A sold-out launch event was planned for The Three Sisters in March 2020 but had to be cancelled due to Covid. The team behind SFMQ are now delighted to have another opportunity to bring their unique party quiz to Scotland.

Event organiser Al Scott said: “Edinburgh’s dynamic vibe is a perfect match for Sounds Familiar which really is a party disguised as a quiz. We can’t wait to launch at The Three Sisters.”

Tickets and more information on Sounds Familiar Music Quiz Edinburgh can be found at www.soundsfamiliar.co/edinburgh.

For further details, please contact info@soundsfamiliar.co.