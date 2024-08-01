Dash Couriers – A Call for the Sector to Deliver on Promises

Dash Couriers Wiltshire Ltd, a multi-award-winning delivery company based in Swindon, has voiced concerns over the industry’s lack of reported reliability.

Founded and led by husband and wife team Darren and Shani Moore, with Shani recently being named Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 by Great British Expos, Dash Couriers celebrates its fourth successful year in the business.

Boasting over 25 years of experience, the company has found its niche in same-day and time-critical freight services across the UK. The team’s dedication was recently recognised with a bronze award for The NCDA Independent Courier of the Year 2024 at the National Courier and Despatch Association Awards.

Darren Moore, co-founder of Dash Couriers, commented: “In an industry where service levels frequently fall short, we prioritise driver welfare and accountability as core values, distinguishing ourselves from competitors.

“This dedication has allowed us to fill a gap in the market by delivering exceptional customer service. Our success is largely attributed to our fantastic team of dedicated drivers, who are committed to our mission.”

Recent statistics underscore the industry’s issues, with a survey by Citizens Advice indicating that 57% of people had problems with late deliveries. Furthermore, 31% of customers rated their delivery experience poorly due to inadequate service (Citizens Advice, 2023). In contrast, Dash Couriers has received consistent positive feedback for their reliability and efficiency, boasting a 4.8* rating on Google Reviews, highlighting their commitment to excellence.

One customer remarks: “Dash is growing on me more so because they have not just delivered, they’ve serviced a solution for us as a business and our customers. Being cheapest isn’t the best, being a brand isn’t the best – doing what you say you are going to do is best! If you need to get a parcel from A-B, try them.”

Dash Couriers offers a comprehensive range of delivery services, capable of handling anything from a single envelope to a truckload of pallets, with collections available in as little as 30 minutes. This versatility, combined with a keen attention to detail and a future-focused sustainability plan, has made Dash Couriers the preferred choice for many organisations, from small independents to global brands, including the NHS and local councils.

As Dash Couriers continues to set the benchmark for reliability and customer satisfaction in the logistics sector, their unwavering commitment to excellence is clear.

For further details, please contact admin@dashcouriers.co.uk.