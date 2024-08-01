Wild Moon Distillery of Wrexham Wins Three Great Taste Awards 2024

Welsh Witch Lammas Vodka, Mabon Rum, and Spiced Rum, all products of Wild Moon Distillery, have been awarded a Great Taste 1-star by the Guild of Fine Food’s expert panel, the most trusted accreditation in the food and drink industry.

Located in Wrexham, North Wales, Wild Moon Distillery was established by 33-year-old Jade Garston. Since 2019, they have been crafting premium spirits, including Vodka, Rum, and Gin, rich in natural flavours.

Out of 13,672 entries, Wild Moon Distillery is thrilled to have secured three 1-star awards at the world’s most esteemed food and drink awards.

From the judges: The judges praised the Lammas Vodka, launched in July 2023, as “really smooth, almost sweet (almost vanilla or honey-noted) and warming with a good booze kick but in a very pleasant way.”

The Original Spiced Rum, which has seen improvements over the years, was described as “Beguiling and complex with hints of cloves and rowan berries, delivering a pleasant mouthfeel and a reasonably dry tannic finish.”

A judge noted a reference to traditional Welsh Bara Brith, saying, “In the mouth, it really is like a tea-soaked fruit loaf with candied peel and a dark crust.”

The Mabon Rum, introduced in September 2023, captures the essence of nature and the fruit harvest, with judges describing it as “Very highly palatable with the pleasant sweetness supported by the spices. Nice and easy drinking.”

Jade, Founder of Wild Moon Distillery, expressed: “We are super thrilled to have won 3 Great Taste awards for our spirits this year. We are so proud to be adding these prestigious badges of honour to our very own Lammas Vodka, Spiced Rum, and Mabon Rum. We’re a family-run distillery that has been creating spirits since 2019, so to be where we are today is truly a dream come true.”

“Being recognised with a Great Taste 1-star for 3 of our products this year means so much to independent producers such as myself, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! It’s a huge moment for us and we’re excited to celebrate!” Jade concludes.

Inspired by Welsh pagan folklore and brewed with natural botanicals, each spirit is produced in small batches, hand-crafted, and blended with pure Welsh water. Wild Moon Distillery’s award-winning spirits have garnered widespread admiration.

By using nature’s finest ingredients combined with their expertise and passion, they believe their spirits offer magical moments infused with Welsh spirituality.

All spirits are available from their website:

Welsh Witch Lammas Vodka, 70cl

https://www.wild-moon.co.uk/shop/welsh-witch-vodka/ , 70cl

Welsh Witch Spiced Rum, 50cl

https://www.wild-moon.co.uk/shop/welsh-witch-spiced-rum/ 50cl

Welsh Witch Mabon Rum, 50cl

https://www.wild-moon.co.uk/shop/welsh-witch-mabon-rum/ 50cl

For more information about Wild Moon Distillery visit https://www.wild-moon.co.uk/