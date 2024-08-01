Scenic EV Charging Spots in the UK for a Summer Adventure

The Electric Car Scheme reveals some of the UK’s most picturesque locations for EV owners to enjoy a pit stop this summer, with Jubilee Pool in Penzance and Lake Windermere among the top choices for a summer road trip and charging.

As the summer driving season peaks, The Electric Car Scheme is unveiling some of the UK’s best spots for EV owners to recharge and enjoy a scenic day out.

For those wanting a refreshing swim after a drive, Jubilee Pool in Penzance is a prime location. This Art Deco Lido, established in 1935, is beautifully situated and offers a café and bar with various food and drink options. Penzance has several public charging sites, with the Harbour Long Stay Car Park conveniently located nearby.

For trips through the Cotswolds, few towns are as charming as Stow-on-the-Wold. Known for its quaint tea rooms, bakeries, and other delightful stops, the town is also home to a 600-year-old church with a door framed by ancient yew trees. Despite its historic façade, the town offers two EV charging spots at The Stag and the local Tesco.

If you’re travelling to Scotland, Bamburgh Castle offers breathtaking views, especially on a clear day. Set atop a hill overlooking the North Sea and accessible from the A1, it’s an ideal spot to take a break. The nearby Link Road Car Park is equipped with EV chargers.

Ross-on-Wye, in the Wye Valley, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, provides two charging spots, making it a perfect scenic stop. The area also features ultra-fast chargers at the Old Court Hotel, a short walk to Symonds Yat, which offers stunning valley views.

For those seeking an active stopover, Windermere and Lake Windermere provide opportunities for wild swimming, kayaking, windsurfing, and sailing, along with scenic views and hikes. Located in the heart of the Lake District, Windermere offers four Ultra-rapid chargers at E H Booths, with additional chargers in the surrounding area.

The Electric Car Scheme CEO and Co-Founder Thom Groot commented: “The availability of public chargers, and especially those that can deliver a full charge in just an hour or two, has made long drives and family trips in an EV increasingly straightforward. As this list shows, these stops do not have to be confined to the usual service station but can be a destination as well as a brief pause in the journey.

“Over the past few years, prospective EV owners have become less concerned with range anxiety, as battery technology has improved, and the availability of public chargers has increased. The main concern is, instead, affordability, which was the biggest barrier for 68% of Brits, way out in front of any concerns around range, reliability or resale value. This is why we started The Electric Car Scheme, to make EVs more affordable and help increase uptake ahead of the coming phase-out of traditional cars.”