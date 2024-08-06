Media Storehouse Celebrates Two Decades of Excellence in Wall Art

Media Storehouse, a leading provider of high-quality wall art, is proud to announce the celebration of its 20th anniversary. The company made its first sale on 22nd May 2004, coinciding with the FA Cup Final. Notably, Manchester United won the title again, exactly 20 years later.

From humble beginnings, Media Storehouse has evolved into a prominent name in the wall art industry, known for its extensive collection of millions of images and a wide range of framing and personalisation options.

A Journey of Growth and Innovation

Media Storehouse’s journey started with a vision to bring iconic moments and beautiful imagery to life through high-quality prints. Initially focusing on sports photography, the company soon expanded its offerings to include a diverse range of images across various genres, such as landscapes, animals, architecture, history, and fine art.

By partnering with renowned photographers and image libraries, the company ensures that each print meets the highest standards of quality. This commitment to excellence is further reflected in the variety of framing options available, allowing customers to customise their wall art to suit their individual tastes and décor styles.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

“Reaching our 20th anniversary is a significant achievement and a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Matt Hamer, CEO. “We are incredibly proud of our journey and the impact we’ve made in the wall art industry. Our success is a reflection of the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships.”

International Expansions

Over the past 20 years, Media Storehouse has grown significantly, extending its reach to international markets including Australia, the USA, Canada, and Ireland. This global presence is a testament to the universal appeal of their high-quality photo prints and wall art. With further plans for expansion in the future, Media Storehouse aims to bring its exceptional wall art experiences to even more customers around the world.

“We are excited about the future and the endless possibilities it holds,” added Matt Hamer. “Our goal is to continue providing our customers with unique, high-quality wall art that enhances their living spaces and brings joy to their lives. We look forward to the next 20 years and beyond.”

About Media Storehouse



Poster Prints, Fine Art Prints, Canvas Prints, Framed Prints, Media Storehouse is your one-stop destination for high-quality wall art. Offering a carefully curated selection of 6+ million images, the company captures the beauty and diversity of the world around us. From landscapes and animals to architecture and historical moments, Media Storehouse provides Photo Prints Jigsaw Puzzles , Housewares and so much more in a variety of sizes and finishes to suit personal preferences and styles. Founded in 2003, Media Storehouse has built a reputation for delivering bespoke wall art solutions to customers worldwide.

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Media Storehouse continues to set the standard in the wall art industry.