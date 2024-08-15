Ortoo Unveils Smart Actions: Game-Changing AI-Powered App for Salesforce

Ortoo, a leading provider of Salesforce productivity solutions, has announced the launch of Smart Actions, a pioneering Salesforce-native app now available on the Salesforce AppExchange. This innovative tool empowers businesses to effortlessly integrate AI automation into their Salesforce workflows, significantly enhancing efficiency and simplifying complex processes with just a single click.

Smart Actions enables companies to deploy AI and GPT-powered automations across sales, service, and support functions within Salesforce, eliminating the high costs usually associated with advanced AI tools. By integrating seamlessly into Salesforce, Smart Actions allows businesses to automate manual tasks, personalise communications, and optimise their workflows with unprecedented ease.

“With Smart Actions, we’re making AI automation accessible to businesses of all sizes,” said Amy Grenham, Head of Marketing at Ortoo. “For anyone who’s built a custom GPT using OpenAI, creating a Smart Action is a very similar process. You simply use Ortoo’s prompt builder to set the context, specify the Salesforce fields to analyse, and direct where the output should go. This makes it incredibly easy to deploy AI-driven processes and transform how you operate within Salesforce.”

Key Features and Practical Applications

Automate Email Personalisation: Sales reps can generate high-quality, personalised emails with just a click, freeing up time for more strategic tasks.

Sales reps can generate high-quality, personalised emails with just a click, freeing up time for more strategic tasks. Ensure Consistency: Automated processes maintain a consistent and professional image across all communications.

Automated processes maintain a consistent and professional image across all communications. Cost-Effective AI Solutions: Offers powerful AI capabilities without requiring a significant upfront investment.

Offers powerful AI capabilities without requiring a significant upfront investment. Enhance Response Times: Accelerates follow-up processes, increasing the likelihood of conversion and improving sales outcomes.

To illustrate the real-world benefits of Smart Actions, consider these scenarios:

Technology Firm: A tech company utilises Smart Actions to generate personalised responses to product inquiries. Sales reps simply click a button in Salesforce, and the app instantly crafts emails tailored to the prospect’s specific questions, ensuring timely and relevant communication that keeps the prospect engaged.

A tech company utilises Smart Actions to generate personalised responses to product inquiries. Sales reps simply click a button in Salesforce, and the app instantly crafts emails tailored to the prospect’s specific questions, ensuring timely and relevant communication that keeps the prospect engaged. E-commerce Business: An online retailer uses Smart Actions to send personalised follow-up emails after customer purchases. The app analyses the customer’s purchase history and generates emails with product recommendations, enhancing the customer’s shopping experience and encouraging repeat business.

An online retailer uses Smart Actions to send personalised follow-up emails after customer purchases. The app analyses the customer’s purchase history and generates emails with product recommendations, enhancing the customer’s shopping experience and encouraging repeat business. Financial Services Company: A financial services firm leverages Smart Actions to craft personalised investment advice emails based on the prospect’s financial profile. With just a click, sales reps can send tailored advice that builds trust and helps convert prospects into clients.

A financial services firm leverages Smart Actions to craft personalised investment advice emails based on the prospect’s financial profile. With just a click, sales reps can send tailored advice that builds trust and helps convert prospects into clients. Healthcare Provider: A healthcare provider employs Smart Actions to send personalised appointment reminders and service information. The app generates emails customised to the patient’s needs, improving engagement and satisfaction.

Start Using Smart Actions Today

Smart Actions is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange. Businesses can begin using the app for free, with additional features accessible through a premium version. For more information or to arrange a demo, visit Ortoo or contact the Ortoo sales team at sales@ortooapps.com.