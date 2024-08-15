From Stress to Success: Doctor Unveils Strategy for Achieving Stress-Free Success

Dr Behrooz Behbod, the Founder of The Entrepreneur’s Doctor, has introduced a new initiative to help health entrepreneurs navigate critical decision-making processes with ease and clarity. Launched in November 2020, Dr Behbod’s venture capitalises on his extensive background as a Harvard and Oxford-trained public health physician with over 25 years of international experience. Based in Cardiff, Dr Behbod blends his public health expertise with entrepreneurship to guide professionals through the complexities of their sector.

Dr Behbod’s entrepreneurial journey began during his time at Harvard, where he witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of business on global health. His distinguished career includes a fellowship at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and providing public health consultancy services for the NHS since 2018. Over the years, he has advised and mentored health founders and wellbeing professionals, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in challenging environments.

The Entrepreneur’s Doctor specialises in leadership coaching for health, wellness, and wellbeing entrepreneurs who are undergoing significant professional change. Dr Behbod’s signature approach, The Bamboo Effect, enables clients to transform their leadership style and thrive amidst change without being overwhelmed by complex decisions. He offers personalised coaching to help clients overcome both business challenges and personal emotional hurdles, fostering resilience and sustainable success.

Dr Behbod’s dedication to personal development is evident in his qualifications, which include a professional coaching certification accredited by the International Coaching Federation, as well as extensive training in business, marketing, sales, and personal growth. This commitment led to the development of ‘One Insight Away’, the core principle of The Bamboo Effect, which integrates insight-driven and evidence-based decision-making to help health entrepreneurs steer their ventures with confidence, clarity, and creativity.

Burnout is a significant threat to health leaders, something Dr Behbod understands from both personal experience and professional observation. He highlights the widespread issues of suicide, substance abuse, and stress within the sector, particularly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. His own journey from burnout to clarity is the cornerstone of his coaching practice, where he offers clients practical strategies to thrive while achieving their professional goals.

Dr Behbod has invested heavily in his personal growth, with over six figures spent on training and development. His self-published audiobook, “A Happy Life – Have We Got It All Wrong About Work, Health, and Love?” shares his insights on how to thrive amidst life’s challenges. His innovative coaching approach has garnered positive feedback from clients, colleagues, and peers, cementing his reputation as a leader in health entrepreneurship coaching.

For more information, visit The Entrepreneur’s Doctor or contact Dr Behbod at drb@entrepreneurs.doctor.