Zack George and Jay Younger Partner with ACTIPH Water

UK’s Fittest Man Zack George and CrossFit Star Jay Younger Join ACTIPH Water Founder Jamie Douglas-Hamilton to Revolutionize Hydration

The UK faces a chronic dehydration crisis, with 90% of Brits failing to drink sufficient water. The country is also grappling with rising obesity rates, now the third highest in Europe. Dehydration is costing the NHS over $1 billion annually, surpassing the costs of breast or lung cancer. In response, Zack George, Jay Younger, and Jamie Douglas-Hamilton have united on a mission to tackle the UK’s hydration challenges.

ACTIPH Water Launches Mission to Boost Hydration in the UK with New Ambassadors

ACTIPH Water, the UK’s pioneering Alkaline Ionised water brand, is embarking on a mission to transform hydration practices across the nation. The brand’s founder, Jamie Douglas-Hamilton—who holds 15 Guinness World Records—is joining forces with Zack George, the UK’s fittest man, and CrossFit athlete Jay Younger to promote better hydration.

Recent research from ACTIPH Water highlights a worrying trend: 90% of Brits do not meet their daily water intake recommendations. Alarmingly, 10% of people drink no water at all, and 20% consume over a litre of coffee daily. Jamie Douglas-Hamilton underscores the issue, stating, “As a nation, we are not only chronically dehydrated but also consuming highly acidic, sugary, and artificial drinks instead of the vital water we need.”

Douglas-Hamilton emphasizes the crucial role of water, saying, “Water is the most essential nutrient for our health, yet it is often overlooked. Every cell in our body requires water to function properly. With our bodies composed of up to 70% water, it’s alarming that many Britons prefer energy and carbonated drinks over water, contributing to high dehydration and obesity rates.”

In 2023, 64% of British adults were classified as overweight or obese. A 2022 World Health Organisation (WHO) report lists the UK as having the third-highest obesity rate among European adults, with poor hydration choices playing a significant role.

In response, Zack George, a top CrossFit athlete and the UK’s fittest man, is spearheading a health and fitness campaign in schools. George, who gained prominence after winning the UK CrossFit challenge in 2020 and appearing on BBCTV, plans to run workshops focusing on health, hydration, and mindset. He aims to inspire children to prioritize their health and overcome challenges through fitness. George remarks, “Statistics show that one in five children leaving primary school in the UK is obese, and less than a third engage in recommended levels of activity. I am committed to running workshops across schools to address these issues, with hydration being a core focus.”

Joining the effort, Jay Younger, a former Scottish international 400m runner and National Fitness Games champion, has experienced firsthand the benefits of ACTIPH Water. Younger, who trains daily and works in finance, credits the brand’s alkaline ionised water with improving his performance both in the gym and at work. “ACTIPH’s alkaline ionised water is more than just hydration—it’s the ultimate fuel for peak performance,” he says.

ACTIPH Water’s origins trace back to Jamie Douglas-Hamilton’s 5,000-mile row from Australia to Africa, where he discovered the crucial role of proper hydration after the crew faced severe issues with desalinated water. A mix of seawater and fresh water led to remarkable improvements in their condition and performance. This experience led Douglas-Hamilton to extensive global research, eventually discovering alkaline ionised water in Japan, which was endorsed by the Japanese Ministry of Health in the 1960s.

Douglas-Hamilton notes, “People love how alkaline ionised water makes them feel, especially athletes and those with reflux.” He brought this innovative solution to Europe in 2017 with the launch of ACTIPH, which quickly gained recognition. TESCO’s Incubator Programme provided crucial support, helping ACTIPH grow and challenge existing products in the functional water market. Christina Birdstrip, TESCO Incubator Programme Manager, highlights the brand’s impact: “ACTIPH’s innovative approach has made them a leader in the market, and it’s been rewarding to see their growth.”

Today, ACTIPH Water is available in 25 countries and leads the alkaline water category in Europe. This summer, ACTIPH partnered with Marvel Studios to celebrate the release of Deadpool & Wolverine with limited-edition bottle designs and a major advertising campaign. The film’s success, surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, has driven high demand for ACTIPH’s products.