SCEND Unveils Free Comprehensive Guide to Black Friday Fulfilment

SCEND, an innovative full-stack eCommerce fulfilment solutions provider, has launched its Ultimate Guide to Black Friday Fulfilment. This extensive guide is designed to equip eCommerce business owners with the essential tools and knowledge needed to tackle the complexities of Black Friday fulfilment.

Packed with a wealth of industry data drawn directly from the 2023 Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) period, the guide offers invaluable insights into returns rates, international delivery statistics, order volume, sustainability metrics, accuracy rates, year-on-year growth figures, projections, and more. By presenting this in-house collected data, SCEND has created a highly informative resource to assist businesses in planning and preparing for the forthcoming BFCM season.

One of the primary challenges faced by eCommerce business owners during the BFCM period is managing the inevitable surge in order volumes, which peak season reliably brings. SCEND’s Ultimate Guide to Black Friday Fulfilment addresses this challenge by providing insights into the effects of Black Friday on brand owners and offering strategies to maintain high service quality while handling increased order volumes. With forward planning and foresight, businesses can overcome these challenges and succeed during one of the busiest sales periods of the year.

SCEND’s Ultimate Guide to Black Friday Fulfilment is available for free download, making it accessible to all. Beyond the valuable insights, the guide also includes a comprehensive checklist designed to ensure that brands are fully prepared to face the challenges of the peak period.

Spanning 20 pages, the Ultimate Guide covers a wide range of topics related to Black Friday fulfilment, including inventory management, marketing strategies, sustainability initiatives, globalisation challenges, and packaging considerations. By addressing these critical areas, SCEND assists businesses in overcoming common obstacles and achieving seamless fulfilment operations.

SCEND is committed to providing businesses with the most current and relevant information. To this end, the Ultimate Guide to Black Friday Fulfilment will be regularly updated with fresh data from the upcoming 2024 BFCM period, ensuring that brands have continual access to the latest insights and strategies to stay competitive in the ever-evolving eCommerce landscape.

As eCommerce business owners prepare for the upcoming Black Friday Cyber Monday season, SCEND’s Ultimate Guide to Black Friday Fulfilment stands as an essential resource. Offering a wealth of industry data, insights, and practical strategies, SCEND empowers brands to navigate the challenges of Black Friday fulfilment and secure success during one of the most critical sales periods of the year.

“Equipping brands with the right tools to navigate peak season is something that as a business we always strive to do. And so this year at SCEND we created an in-depth guide to Black Friday fulfilment which is free and available to eCommerce businesses big and small. We’re advocates for open and honest communication… it is safe to say we don’t gatekeep! That’s why the guide is packed to the brim with raw data conveniently displayed to help you thrive this BFCM!” – Jack Crumpton, Co-Founder at SCEND

To download the Ultimate Guide to Black Friday Fulfilment at no cost, visit SCEND’s website and equip your brand with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive this BFCM season.