AI-Driven Innovation at Ekoten Tekstil Strengthens Sustainable Textile Manufacturing

Ekoten Tekstil, a subsidiary of Sun Tekstil and a leading name in textile production, is driving sustainability through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing. The company’s AI-powered defect detection system ensures top-quality fabric production while reducing waste, reinforcing its commitment to environmentally conscious manufacturing. Through real-time monitoring, Ekoten Tekstil optimises precision, minimises excess material use, and significantly lessens the environmental impact of textile production.

“Our AI-driven systems allow us to detect and correct textile defects before they lead to unnecessary reprocessing, reducing waste and optimising resource use,” said Sabri Ünlütürk, Vice Chairman of the Board of Sun Tekstil and Ekoten Tekstil. “This technology strengthens both efficiency and sustainability in our manufacturing processes.”

AI Innovations Supporting Water Efficiency in Textile Manufacturing

Textile manufacturing is one of the most water-intensive industries, with dyeing and finishing stages responsible for nearly 20% of global industrial water pollution. By detecting production flaws at an early stage, Ekoten Tekstil’s AI-driven technology reduces the need for re-dyeing and reprocessing, ultimately lowering water consumption.

As water scarcity continues to challenge industries worldwide, conservation efforts have become more urgent. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that droughts affect 55 million people annually, exacerbating water shortages across various sectors. By improving efficiency and reducing unnecessary water usage, Ekoten Tekstil contributes to wider sustainability goals.

Commitment to Environmental Responsibility and Workplace Diversity

Ekoten Tekstil’s sustainability strategy goes beyond water conservation. The company has again been awarded an A rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate Change assessment, exceeding the global textile industry’s B rating and the worldwide average of C. Additionally, it has maintained an A/Leadership ranking in the CDP Supplier Engagement Ranking for three consecutive years, positioning itself among the top sustainable supply chain leaders globally.

In addition to environmental efforts, Ekoten Tekstil promotes workplace inclusivity, with women holding key positions in both leadership and production. This focus on diversity aligns with the company’s vision of combining innovation with ethical business practices.

“Innovation is not just about technology—it’s also about fostering an inclusive and forward-thinking workplace,” Ünlütürk said. “At Ekoten Tekstil, we believe that sustainable success comes from both operational advancements and a diverse, empowered workforce.”

With ongoing investment in AI, sustainability, and inclusive business practices, Ekoten Tekstil is shaping the future of textile manufacturing with smarter and more responsible strategies.