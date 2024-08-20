Independent and Third-Party Candidates for Attorney General Hold Joint Town Hall

This election cycle sees a notable presence of independent and third-party candidates on the ballot. What drives an individual to run outside the two major parties? What options are available for Utahns with the independent and third-party choices?

On 29 August at 6:30 PM at the Sandy City Library, various independent and third-party candidates will gather to present their vision on how alternatives to the two main parties can enhance Utah and its political landscape. The event will feature candidates for Governor, Attorney General, Auditor, Senate, and a variety of other positions. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the candidates, pose questions, and gain insights into the increasingly popular alternative political avenues that aim to improve governance in Utah.

“Some offices in Utah function at their best and highest levels when they are independent of the two main parties,” stated Austin Hepworth, an independent candidate for Attorney General. “The State Auditor and Attorney General should not be controlled by the party in power, as this produces conflicts of interest. Just as we do not let Wall Street audit itself, or professional sports teams select their own referees, so too should the government be subject to truly independent audits and independent officials who simply enforce the law without push or persuasion of the governing party.” Austin added, “A strong system of checks and balances helps to keep politics clean, helps with establishing trust, and makes for a better system overall. When checks and balances suffer, problems creep in, and over time, these can compound into more serious issues if not timely addressed.”

All of the independent and third-party candidates are striving to build, create, and inspire something new in the hearts and minds of those they seek to represent. The current state of affairs is not immutable, and different outcomes can be achieved by pursuing alternative approaches.

This event will provide Utahns with an opportunity to better understand and engage with the growing efforts of those seeking to shape and create a brighter future.

Event Address:

Sandy City Library

10100 Petunia Way

Sandy, UT 84092