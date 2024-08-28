150,000 Eclipse Glasses Delivered to Schools in South America and Africa

Eclipse Optics, formerly Eclipse Glasses USA, a leading Utah-based supplier of ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of a large-scale sorting event held this past weekend. The event was organised to handle the hundreds of thousands of eclipse glasses donated to Eclipse Optics following the April total solar eclipse.

The sorting initiative was led by Kobi Bons, who selected this project as the focus of his Eagle Scout initiative. Under Kobi’s guidance and vision, the event drew in over 100 community volunteers, all keen to contribute their time and effort to a cause that will have a global impact on students.

Throughout the day, volunteers carefully sorted, inspected, and packaged the donated eclipse glasses. Due to their dedication and meticulous attention to detail, 65,000 pairs of ISO-compliant eclipse glasses in good condition were recovered and are now set to be distributed to schools in South America and Africa. This brings the total number of donated glasses to an impressive 150,000 pairs.

These glasses will enable 150,000 students to safely observe upcoming solar eclipses, including those in October this year, as well as in 2025 and 2026. This initiative not only enhances astronomical education but also fosters a sense of global unity and shared experience.

Eclipse Optics offers its sincere thanks to everyone who donated and participated in this event. Their support has made a significant contribution to bringing the wonders of astronomy to students across the globe.