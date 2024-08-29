Party Party of Rhode Island Reaches Ballot Access Milestone

The Party Party of Rhode Island is delighted to announce that it has begun submitting ballot access signatures to city and town halls across the state. This key milestone marks an essential step in the Party Party’s mission to inject fresh perspectives into Rhode Island’s political landscape, with the aim of securing 5% (or more) of the vote in the 2024 general election and becoming the third officially recognised state political party in Rhode Island.

“We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone in our journey to bring meaningful reform to Rhode Island’s political landscape,” said Tony Jones, founder of the Party Party of Rhode Island. “Our success in gathering signatures is a testament to the hard work of our supporters and we are excited to continue building momentum and engaging with voters across the state.”

Over recent weeks, dedicated supporters of the Party Party of Rhode Island have worked diligently to gather the necessary number of signatures from registered voters.

Once the process of submitting ballot access signatures is completed, the Party Party will turn its attention to engaging with voters across the state.

The Party Party of Rhode Island is committed to listening to the concerns of Rhode Islanders and working together to address the challenges facing the state.

For more information, please visit www.partyparty.vote or follow us on X @PartyPartyofRI.