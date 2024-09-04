Candlelighters Charity Creates Unforgettable Memories with Family Fun Day at Sherburn Aero Club

The children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters, recently hosted its annual Family Fun Day at Sherburn Aero Club in Yorkshire, offering a memorable day out for children diagnosed with cancer and their families during the summer holidays.

The event, held at Sherburn-in-Elmet Airfield at the end of July, featured a variety of engaging activities, including flights in light aircraft, an inside look at a fire engine, and thrilling rides around the airfield in fast cars. The day also included a disco, face-painting, and a raffle with a selection of prizes up for grabs.

Lori Reed, a community support worker for Candlelighters who was part of the team on the day, emphasised the significance of the event in the charity’s calendar.

“The Family Fun Day is a great opportunity for families to be able to come together for a relaxed day where the pressure is off for a short while,” said Lori. “Being able to watch families make memories and spend quality time together at an event where they feel comfortable and supported is what it is all about. It was clear to see how much the day meant to them and we’re grateful to the volunteers who ensured everything ran smoothly — we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The Family Fun Day was supported by volunteers from Candlelighters, as well as by Sherburn Aero Club, based at Sherburn-in-Elmet Airfield in North Yorkshire. The Club, which offers pilot training, flying experiences, and a club for its members, has been organising the Family Fun Day for Candlelighters for over 15 years. The wide range of activities ensures that all children and their families can participate and enjoy the day.

“Nothing compares to seeing so many oncology families coming together, sharing smiles and creating beautiful memories,” said a parent who attended the event. “It was a fantastic day filled with love and laughter. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

Candlelighters, a Yorkshire-based charity, has been supporting children diagnosed with cancer and their families for nearly 50 years. In addition to offering various forms of support on the oncology wards at Leeds Children’s Hospital, the charity provides emotional and practical assistance at its Family Support Centre in Leeds and helps fund essential research into childhood cancer and its impacts. The annual Family Fun Day is just one of many events in a busy schedule of support for families across the Yorkshire region.

Approximately 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer each year, with more than 2,000 cases across the UK as a whole. Candlelighters is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to these children and their families in Yorkshire, as well as improving outcomes and lives for children with cancer everywhere through supporting vital research.

For more information on how to support children diagnosed with cancer and their families in the Yorkshire region, visit the Candlelighters website: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk