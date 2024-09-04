DOOH (Digital Out of Home)/ Elevator Screens Introduced to Residential Properties for the First Time in the UK

In a groundbreaking development for the UK’s multifamily property market and the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising industry, Elevision has announced a strategic partnership with the esteemed international property developer Oxley. This collaboration marks the introduction of digital lift screens in residential properties in the UK for the first time, debuting at Oxley’s prestigious Royal Wharf development in London.

Oxley, with a portfolio of over 50 global projects, is recognized as a leader and innovator in the property sector. The company’s commitment to quality and detail is evident in Royal Wharf, a vast waterfront development completed in 2020. Located near London City Airport, the development features 3,385 apartments and townhouses on the north bank of the River Thames, along with offices, shops, and nearly half of the 40-acre site dedicated to green spaces.

This partnership also marks the UK debut of Dubai-based Elevision, a pioneer in DOOH media solutions. Elevision’s premium digital lift screens and advanced CommConnect platform offer property partners a unique opportunity to engage residents in a distraction-free environment. The platform enables remote access to create, upload, and display important community messages in real-time.

With sustainability being a key concern in the property sector, Elevision’s CommConnect platform eliminates the need for paper notices, streamlining communication workflows. This innovation significantly reduces the carbon footprint of property management, transforming a traditionally labor-intensive process into a more efficient and eco-friendly practice.

Niall Sallam, CEO of Elevision, shared his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, “Our partnership with Oxley represents a significant advancement in our mission to deliver top-tier media and communication solutions. Oxley’s extensive property portfolio makes them an ideal partner for our UK expansion, and this collaboration further exemplifies their innovative approach to enhancing every aspect of the resident experience.”

Will Young, Head of Property (UK & Ireland) at Oxley Holdings, added, “The Elevision screens have been an excellent addition to Royal Wharf, greatly improving the management team’s ability to communicate with residents and deliver essential real-time updates. Moreover, these screens provide a valuable advertising platform for the commercial businesses within Royal Wharf, aligning perfectly with our vision of creating a vibrant and connected community.”

Since its founding in Dubai in 2011, Elevision has been a leader in providing effective communication solutions for the property sector and pioneering Digital-Out-of-Home media assets for advertisers. The company has shown remarkable and consistent growth over the past decade, expanding its network by an average of 33% annually.

Elevision’s entry into the UK market highlights the company’s commitment to driving innovation in the property sector while introducing a first-to-market Digital-Out-of-Home media channel that strengthens connections between advertisers, property partners, and residents.