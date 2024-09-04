SEND Rapid Response Launched by National Bereavement Charity Winston’s Wish

National Bereavement Charity Unveils SEND Rapid Response Program Specialized Support Package Offers Immediate Aid to Bereaved SEND Students

Winston’s Wish, the UK’s pioneering bereavement charity for children and young people, is launching a new SEND Rapid Response package to assist schools after a bereavement in their community. Developed in collaboration with Sarah Helton, a SEND Trainer and Consultant with over 25 years of experience in grief and bereavement, this initiative is tailored specifically for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Sarah, known as the BackPocketTeacher, has held various roles in the SEND field, including Deputy Head, Local Authority Education Officer, and Educational Publisher. She has worked closely with Winston’s Wish’s bereavement support team to create this unique resource, which will be available to schools starting in September.

The Rapid Response package, a groundbreaking offering from Winston’s Wish, provides educational settings with swift support following a death within the school community. Delivered online, this training session equips teachers and staff with the skills to identify signs of grief and offer appropriate support to students during such difficult times.

In line with Winston’s Wish’s mission to ensure no child grieves alone, this new package specifically addresses the needs of SEND pupils. The one-day training covers crucial topics such as communicating the loss, supporting and understanding complex emotions, addressing fears about mortality, and ensuring the well-being of teachers supporting grieving students.

Sarah Helton emphasizes the importance of this initiative, stating, “Bereavement can impact any school, but it is often more frequent in special schools. A significant loss within the school community can affect students, staff, and families alike, making it challenging to manage personal grief while supporting others. The SEND Rapid Response Training is designed to help special schools navigate these tough times and prepare for future losses.”

She adds, “Children and young people with SEND are frequently overlooked when it comes to grief support due to cognitive or communication differences. However, they have the capacity to experience grief, and their understanding is often greater than we realize. The real barrier is our own hesitation in discussing death and grief with them.”

Letizia Perna, Director of Services and Service Transformation at Winston’s Wish, comments, “Sarah’s work with Winston’s Wish enhances our ability to address the specific needs of bereaved SEND children and young people. By incorporating their perspectives, we aim to develop more effective support systems that truly resonate with their experiences. We are committed to ensuring the voices of SEND children and young people are central to our programs and services.”