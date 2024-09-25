Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies has engaged in high-level talks with representatives from the Republic of Panama, signalling the start of a potential new phase of economic cooperation and investment between the innovative tech firm and the Latin American country.

The meeting, held at Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies’ Dubai office, focused on exploring strategic partnerships that could lead to substantial benefits in finance, technology, and trade sectors.

Attending the discussions were H.E. Eduardo Arango, Vice Minister of Domestic Trade of the Republic of Panama, Mr. Mickael Mosse, CEO and Founder of Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies, and Dr. Munir Ahmad, CEO of the Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Abdul Hakim Al Maktoum. The conversations centred on developing investment ties, with a key focus on fintech and emerging technologies, where Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies has earned its leadership position.

“We see immense potential in collaborating with Panama, a country that serves as a gateway to the Latin American market,” said Mr. Mickael Mosse. “At Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies, we are continuously seeking strategic investment opportunities that align with our vision of driving innovation and expanding our global footprint. Panama presents a unique opportunity for us to bring our expertise in blockchain, AI, and digital banking to new markets, enhancing the technological landscape and facilitating stronger economic growth for both parties.”

H.E. Eduardo Arango underscored the opportunities for mutual benefit: “Panama is eager to explore partnerships that will enhance our financial and technological sectors. Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies has a proven track record in these fields, and we are excited about the possibilities that this collaboration could bring. This meeting is the first step in creating a framework for long-term investment and economic cooperation between our two entities.”

A key element of the discussions was how fintech can reshape international trade and investment flows. Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies, known for its innovation in this field, is well-positioned to offer Panama advanced technological solutions that could streamline trade and bolster financial inclusion. Both parties explored potential joint ventures and investments in digital banking, cross-border payments, and sustainable infrastructure.

Dr. Munir Ahmad stressed the importance of sustainable partnerships, stating: “The exchange of ideas and expertise between Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies and Panama is key to realising impactful growth. We are not just looking at immediate gains, but how we can co-create long-term value through collaborative projects that will benefit the economies and technological advancements in both regions.”

The 23rd September 2024 meeting marks the beginning of a promising partnership, with Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies viewing Panama as a key strategic partner in its global expansion efforts. With Panama’s unique position in Latin America and the company’s leadership in fintech, both sides are laying the groundwork for substantial investments in trade and finance.

As the discussions move forward, Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies remains committed to international partnerships that reinforce its technological leadership while contributing to economic progress and innovation in the regions it enters.