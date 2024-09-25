News Shop Announces Expansion of Digital Services with Subsidiary Smart Media

The Middle Eastern-based technology firm, News Shop Group, has broadened its digital service offerings with the launch of its subsidiary, Smart Media. Through this new platform, Smart Media will provide a range of digital services, including professional website design, digital video production, social media management, and platform-specific content creation. Additionally, the following services have been introduced:

SEO Services: Enhancing website rankings on search engines such as Google. Social Media Marketing: Implementing innovative strategies to increase followers and engagement. Website Design: Developing user-friendly and visually appealing websites customised to individual needs. Digital Marketing: Comprehensive plans designed to boost online visibility and engagement.

The addition of Smart Media aims to complement the company’s existing services. News Shop Group intends to demonstrate how businesses in the region can achieve sustainable growth through enhanced digital presence and solutions. The goal is to help companies build a strong online presence, facilitating better interaction with potential customers through targeted marketing efforts that ultimately convert prospects into loyal clients.

Smart Media will focus on delivering both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional website designs that make a lasting impact. In addition to web design, the platform will offer expert social media management services to improve businesses’ online reach and engagement. The team at Smart Media will also produce high-quality digital videos, alongside developing content that helps businesses effectively communicate with their audience across multiple channels.

As a company known for its customer-first approach, Smart Media will offer a free website to each new client, helping them take their initial steps into the digital marketing landscape. News Shop Group believes this initiative will contribute significantly to the growth of businesses by establishing a strong and enduring web presence.

CEO Khalid ALRAWAELI commented: “This is part of the corporation’s broader strategy to constantly innovate and provide value to businesses in the Middle East region. Smart Media is part of News Shop Group’s efforts to overcome the ever-changing demands in the market, as the company serves its customers to satisfaction through the utilisation of modern technologies.”

For more information about News Shop Group and its services, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @smart7line.

https://smart7line.com

https://Smart7line.net