Ford’s CEO Says His Gen Z Son Would Rather Work With His Hands Than Go to College , He’s Not Wrong

At the end of summer, a certain type of conversation takes place in American kitchens, and Jim Farley had one with his son that he has since shared with thousands of people. Jameson, the boy, had worked as a mechanic during the summer, welding, fabricating, and getting his hands dirty in a way that Farley had purposefully planned. During those weeks, Jameson turned to his father, who also happens to be the head of one of the biggest automakers in the world, and stated what seems to be reverberating across the nation. “I truly enjoy this work, Dad. I’m not sure why I should attend college. According to his story, Farley and his wife exchanged glances and silently questioned whether they ought to be discussing it at all.

The sentiment, which isn’t very novel, isn’t what makes the narrative stand out. It depends on who says it. Something has changed in the cultural discourse when a Fortune 500 CEO, a man with a Georgetown MBA and a life spent among the credentialed elite, openly considers the possibility that his own child would forego college in favor of the trades. Jameson’s tuition would not deter Farley from sending him to any university in the nation. Even at the top, the old presumptions are faltering, as seen by his public pride that his son might go for a welding torch instead.

People should pause when they see the figures beneath the anecdote. Farley claims he is unable to fill the approximately 5,000 available mechanic positions at Ford, which pay about $120,000 annually. The demographic squeeze that is causing this was highlighted by Mike Rowe, who was on the panel when Farley originally shared the story: for every two skilled tradesmen entering the profession, five are retiring. There isn’t a space there. It’s a cliff. And it’s coming just as a generation of young Americans has begun to do the math differently after witnessing their older siblings sink in student loan debt for degrees that didn’t lead to the employment they were promised.

It’s not just vibes, according to the data. There were about two million fewer students enrolled in four-year universities between 2011 and 2023. Gen Z accounted for about 25% of all new hiring in skilled trades in the first quarter of 2024. According to a survey conducted in February 2026, 60% of Gen Z intends to pursue skilled-trade employment this year. These are not numbers from the edge. The institutions built around the old model, such as universities, the student loan system, and the cultural machinery that viewed a bachelor’s degree as the only respectable path, haven’t fully addressed the genuine generational reweighting of what a good life and a stable career are supposed to look like.

Overstating this would be simple, and most of the coverage has done so. The transactions don’t provide a miraculous way out of financial stress. A $120,000 mechanic job is real, but so is the physical toll, the body that deteriorates by the age of fifty, and the lack of mobility that a degree can occasionally offer.

Ford’s CEO Says His Gen Z Son Would Rather Work With His Hands Than Go to College

The lifetime earnings premium for degrees in disciplines like computer science, engineering, and medicine is still significant, and many college graduates do quite well. The truth behind this tale is not that “college is a scam.” It is said that “college is one path among several, and we spent forty years pretending it was the only one.” To his credit, Farley presented it in that manner. “It should be a debate,” he declared. Not a conclusion. A discussion.

Additionally, there is a layer of self-interest that should be clearly identified. Farley has made the “essential economy” a key tenet of his career at Ford, and a firm in dire need of experienced craftsmen stands to gain much from a cultural shift that directs young people toward precisely the positions Ford is unable to fill.

The company’s announcement this month of the 2027 Super Duty Carhartt Special Edition, a co-branded work truck aimed at blue-collar consumers, is no accident. Ford’s business plan and Farley’s sincere sense of paternal pride both lead in the same direction. He is not incorrect because of that. It does make the messaging a bit more organized than it is in real life.