Kriya Becomes Stripe’s First B2B PayLater Option for UK Merchants

Kriya, the top provider of PayLater solutions for B2B transactions, is now available via Stripe, the global financial infrastructure platform for businesses.

Starting from this month, Stripe users in the UK can offer their business customers flexible payment terms through Kriya.

As B2B commerce transitions to digital, business buyers increasingly expect an experience akin to consumer shopping, with convenience and ease. B2B PayLater solutions like Kriya, also known as B2B Buy Now, Pay Later, are being rapidly adopted by combining flexible payment options with modern eCommerce. This integration now gives B2B merchants on Stripe access to Kriya’s PayLater option for the first time in the UK.

Businesses on Stripe can utilise Kriya to grow sales volumes and frequency, receiving payments upfront after the goods are delivered. By selecting Kriya at checkout, buyers can defer payment for 30 days, aiding cash flow management and encouraging increased purchasing. Kriya does this by onboarding buyers in real-time, assigning an instant spending limit, and protecting sellers from credit and fraud risk.

Anil Stocker, CEO at Kriya, commented: “We are excited to announce this collaboration with Stripe, a leading global payments provider.

“We’ve taken the age-old need to provide trade credit and turned it into a digital, scalable B2B payment method. Merchants can now offer their customers seamless PayLater options, so they can optimise their working capital and buy more with confidence. It’s a win-win.

“Through our direct integration, Stripe merchants can simply add Kriya to their existing checkout experience without any development work. It’s that easy.

“With Stripe, we’re providing the tools merchants need to diversify their eCommerce offering and grow their revenues.”

This partnership marks another major milestone for Kriya, following the fintech firm’s recent announcement of a £50 million funding facility and collaborations with large retailers such as Halfords and CMT Group.