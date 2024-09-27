Exchange Data International Honoured as Leading Corporate Actions Data Provider

Exchange Data International (EDI), a renowned provider of global financial data services, is thrilled to announce that it has been named the Best Corporate Actions Data Provider at the esteemed 2024 A-Team Data Management Insights USA Award.

This accolade underscores EDI’s long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and client-focused service within the financial data sector. EDI has been acknowledged for its extensive and adaptable corporate actions data solutions, which consistently meet the expanding needs of financial institutions worldwide.

At the heart of EDI’s approach is a transformation in financial data delivery, offering affordable, premium-quality data that integrates seamlessly into company systems. This flexibility is a significant advantage, enabling clients to customise the solutions to their precise requirements, resulting in more efficient and effective decision-making. Importantly, once purchased, EDI’s clients retain complete ownership of the data, with no hidden costs or expiration clauses, granting full control over its use and distribution.

Having already secured the European DMI Best Corporate Actions Data Provider title three times, this latest award reaffirms EDI’s expanding reach and its commitment to delivering excellence in North America. The recognition serves as validation of EDI’s mission to supply its clients with the most reliable, precise, and accessible corporate actions data available.

Jonathan Bloch, CEO of EDI, remarked, “As financial markets grow more complex, the need for timely and accurate corporate actions data becomes more critical than ever. EDI is dedicated to supporting financial institutions by offering the tools and data necessary to navigate these complexities, ensuring they can make informed decisions with confidence.”

Moving forward, EDI is focused on continuing to refine its capabilities, consistently improving its services to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients in the U.S. and across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://www.exchange-data.com/ or contact info@exchange-data.com.