Korea Pavilion to Showcase Pioneering Food Products at SIAL Paris 2024

The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation invites you to explore 76 innovative Korean food brands offering eco-friendly and health-conscious products at SIAL Paris 2024, celebrating its 60th anniversary as the world’s premier food innovation exhibition.

From 19th to 23rd October 2024, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) will host the Korean Pavilion at Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte. Seventy-six leading Korean companies will showcase a wide variety of agricultural and food products aimed at global buyers seeking innovative, health-driven solutions.

Located in Hall 4 (Stand 4 L120) and Hall 7 (Stand 7 K259), the Pavilion will offer a diverse range of products, including fermented sauces, Kimchi, noodles, ready meals, beverages, Ginseng, and vegan food items, all reflecting the global demand for plant-based and sustainable foods.

Korean Food’s Growing Popularity in Europe

Korean food is rising in popularity across Europe, known for its blend of health benefits and bold flavours. Major European retailers such as Carrefour and Monoprix have begun stocking Korean products. SIAL Paris offers a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience this trend, meet producers, and sample a wide range of Korean foods.

The growing interest in plant-based diets across Europe has fuelled demand for Korean food. More than just Kimchi, Korean cuisine’s versatility has made it a favourite among chefs and consumers alike.

Highlighting Korean Food’s Diversity

Ms. Nam Sanghui, Director at aT Center Paris, stated: “We are excited to reflect the true diversity of Korean products in SIAL Paris 2024. Our goal is to engage with those searching for innovative, health-conscious food options, and the Pavilion is the perfect place to discover the latest trends in Korean cuisine.”

Celebrating 60 years as the world’s top food innovation exhibition, SIAL Paris 2024 is expected to attract 285,000 visitors from over 200 countries. The event offers a major platform for Korean companies to promote their products to an international audience.