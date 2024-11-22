Lexsoft Systems announced that its Lexsoft T3 GenAI platform has been named “Knowledge Management Platform Of The Year” at the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition highlights the platform’s ability to make generative AI and knowledge management accessible and cost-effective for law firms of all sizes. The awards, organized by LegalTech Breakthrough, honor innovative legal technology solutions worldwide.

Launched this year, T3 GenAI has harnessed the power of generative AI and cloud computing to transform the legal KM landscape. T3 GenAI enables smaller firms (up to 100 users) to adopt KM, a previously affordable function only for larger legal organizations with dedicated KM and IT resources. Today, firms only require a Microsoft OpenAI tenant to deploy T3 GenAI. The solution is implemented over the industry-leading document and email management platform, iManage Work in the cloud, in the highly secure Microsoft Azure environment.

“T3 GenAI is a game-changer for growing law firms and the solution makes enterprise-level capability accessible for any firm that wants to adopt knowledge management for competitive advantage and business growth,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “T3 GenAI is truly worthy of this award.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 countries worldwide.

“We are delighted to receive this award from LegalTech Breakthrough,” said Carlos García-Egocheaga, CEO of Lexsoft Systems. “The technological possibilities that generative AI offers are endless, and we will continue to make strides in delivering innovative solutions that help make knowledge management accessible and affordable for firms of all sizes.”