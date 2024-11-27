The HyNet Carbon Dioxide Pipeline, supported by independent UK law firm Burges Salmon, received the prestigious Best Project Award at the National Infrastructure Planning Association Awards on Thursday, 21 November.

Operated by Eni, the HyNet Cluster’s transportation and storage system will initially handle 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually, with capacity expected to increase to 10 million tonnes per year post-2030. This positions HyNet as a key player in achieving the UK’s net-zero goal of storing 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030.

The project will capture CO2 from industrial plants and low-carbon hydrogen production across North West England and North Wales. Using both new and repurposed infrastructure, the CO2 will be transported to Eni’s depleted reservoirs beneath Liverpool Bay for safe, permanent storage.

The project is the first Anglo-Welsh cross border application for a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project to be granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Burges Salmon provided planning, real estate and energy expertise, with a team led by partners Julian Boswall and Euan Bremner and directors Paula McGeady and Paul Doherty advising Eni and Progressive Energy, and working alongside a multi-disciplinary team from WSP. The firm advised on the promotion of the DCO, the 18-month long determination process, consenting and real estate matters, all the onshore works, connected planning applications and related real estate arrangements, all of which led to the Secretary of State granting the DCO for the project in March this year.

Julian Boswall comments: “It is great to have the hard work of the client and wider team recognised by this prestigious award. The consenting and real estate strategies required a number of innovative approaches, taking account of the cross border issues arising from different legal jurisdictions in England and Wales, different regulators and environmental and other policies and the re-purposing of existing assets. It was a pleasure to be part of the team working with stakeholders and local communities. This project is a key part of the overall decarbonisation of the North West cluster which will include low carbon hydrogen production alongside carbon capture in the coming years.”

Nationally recognised for its expertise and the quality of work it undertakes, Burges Salmon’s Planning and Real Estate team is a market-leader in the consenting and delivery of nationally significant infrastructure projects. The team acts for public and private sector clients through the whole development process, from consenting strategy, real estate and compulsory powers to legal challenge.