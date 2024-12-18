Marqeta, a leader in modern card issuing and embedded finance, has partnered with Slope to power the Slope Card, enabling Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options for commercial clients. The Slope Card offers 30- or 60-day loan options, giving businesses greater flexibility to manage payments and cash flow.

This solution addresses the challenge of accessing capital by providing streamlined BNPL options both online and in-store. Retailer IKEA has adopted the Slope Card for its SMB clientele. Powered by Marqeta, Slope delivers scalable, trusted payment solutions to meet evolving business needs.

“At Slope, we are committed to empowering businesses to thrive by making digital payments and financing more seamless and accessible,” said Lawrence Lin Murata, CEO and Co-Founder of Slope. “Marqeta allows us to deliver flexible and scalable BNPL solutions that provide businesses with timely access to low interest loans. Together, we’re driving a transformative approach to financial management, empowering businesses with easier access to working capital when they need it most.”

Marqeta’s technology simplifies the process of launching card programs, enabling companies to put their brands front and center and provide the embedded, mobile payment experiences today’s consumers expect. With flexible APIs, Marqeta offers control and security, enabling real time card issuance and transaction monitoring, and simplified financial management, allowing businesses to focus on what’s most important–their growth.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to power Slope’s commercial BNPL card solution, bringing the innovative payment experience that changed the consumer retail landscape to household names like IKEA, and building on their ability to provide fast, secure and flexible digital payment options to their SMB customers,” said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer at Marqeta. “This is another example of how Marqeta is pioneering the responsible transformation in payments to enable brands to offer embedded finance solutions that unlock purchasing power for businesses whenever needed.”