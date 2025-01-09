FxPro, a global leader in financial services and electronic money solutions, has partnered with tell.money to integrate Confirmation of Payee (CoP) technology. This innovative feature enhances security for BnkPro, the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) under FxPro Group Ltd, by providing clients with stronger protection against app fraud and unauthorised transactions.

As app-based fraud continues to rise, safeguarding financial transactions remains a top priority in 2025 and beyond. The CoP technology verifies the recipient’s account details during payment processing, significantly reducing the risk of misdirected transactions and fraudulent activities.

By leveraging tell.money’s expertise in CoP implementation, FxPro strengthens its commitment to delivering secure and reliable financial solutions. This partnership ensures BnkPro clients enjoy an added layer of protection and greater confidence in their financial operations.

“Security is a cornerstone of what we deliver to our clients at BnkPro, and tell.money’s expertise in Confirmation of Payee gives us the confidence to combat fraud head-on, ensuring our clients can transact with trust and ease. This partnership reflects our dedication to providing secure, efficient, and innovative solutions for managing wealth.” said Paolo Broccardo, COO of BnkPro.

BnkPro’s clients already benefit from a suite of financial management tools, including multi-currency solutions, instant currency exchanges, and the exclusive BnkPro Mastercard. Adding CoP to its offering through tell.money ensures a smoother, more secure experience for global transfers and everyday financial operations.

“We’re proud to support FxPro in enhancing their client security through our Confirmation of Payee service” David Monty, CEO at tell.money comments. “We’re delighted to support them in reducing fraud and making transactions safer, reflecting a shared commitment to protecting users in today’s financial landscape”.

As a trusted name in financial services, the FxPro group of companies continues to prioritise client security and innovation. Partnering with tell.money for CoP reinforces their role as a leader in secure and efficient financial solutions, providing unparalleled convenience and confidence for their clients worldwide.