Zayo Europe, a prominent fibre network infrastructure provider, has announced the appointment of Caroline O’Connor as its Chief Legal Officer.

As part of Zayo Europe’s Executive Committee, Caroline’s appointment underscores the company’s growth and dedication to building a world-class leadership team.

In her new role, Caroline will lead Zayo Europe’s legal functions, focusing on compliance, risk management, and corporate governance. She will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s strategic goals as it progresses as a standalone entity.

Caroline brings extensive experience in building and leading legal teams at some of the most innovative technology and telecommunications companies. Her career includes leadership roles at Rackspace Technology, GoCardless, Tractable, and BT. Most recently, Caroline served as Chief Legal Officer at Six Degrees, where she led on legal, risk, and compliance initiatives in the managed services provider space.

“We are delighted to welcome Caroline to Zayo Europe at such an exciting time in our growth journey,” said Colman Deegan, CEO of Zayo Europe. “Her extensive experience and proven leadership in legal and regulatory matters will be invaluable as we continue to expand and deliver innovative connectivity solutions.”

Caroline commented, “I am thrilled to join Zayo Europe, a company renowned for its innovation and commitment to excellence in the connectivity sector. I look forward to working with the talented legal team to support Zayo Europe’s growth and ensure we navigate the regulatory landscape with confidence.”