Manchester-based property and construction consultancy Zerum Group is starting 2025 on a strong note, securing new clients across the transpennine region and announcing two senior appointments.

The company’s recent successes include project wins in Leeds, Liverpool, and Manchester. To support its growing portfolio, Zerum has welcomed Pheobe Threlfall as associate director in planning and promoted Luke Bishop to projects director in the project management team.

These strategic team additions follow a successful year for Zerum, highlighted by major contract wins. Recent achievements include Blacklight’s acquisition of the Devon Street student accommodation project in Liverpool, a 700-unit build-to-rent scheme in Leeds, and Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust’s Health Technology Innovation Hub. The company has also secured several new development opportunities in Manchester City Centre with Relentless Developments.

Nikki Sills, planning partner, commented “We’re delighted to add Phoebe to the team, which strengthens our planning offering even further following several recent hires. Phoebe has an excellent background in delivering and assisting on major mixed-use schemes, which will be of great value to our wide and varied client base in the North of England and beyond.”

Founded in 2013, Zerum Group operates nationally via its offices located in Manchester and Leeds. The company undertakes consultancy services offering planning; development management; project management; cost management; and highways and sustainable travel services.

Andrew Duffy, partner, added: “Zerum enjoyed a hugely successful 2024 and we are very pleased to be starting the year with a whole host of high-profile projects and to be further strengthening our team.

“I’m delighted to promote Luke to the position of projects director in recognition for his hard work and dedication, specifically in leading the delivery of the prestigious St. Michael’s development in Manchester City Centre. Luke’s promotion reflects our drive to reward leadership and professionalism that is crucial to ensure we maintain the highest standard across the Zerum businesses.”