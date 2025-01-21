Octant Hotels has strengthened its operational leadership with the appointment of Jan-Erik Ringertz as Chief Operating Officer, a role he officially began on January 6.

Ringertz will oversee the management of the Octant Hotels brand, aligning with the company’s goal to continue its development strategy and execute its ambitions for each property. He will work alongside Daniel Solsona (MICE), Daniel Gama (Hotel & Resorts), and Frederico Champalimaud (Golf), reporting directly to Joana Soeiro, Director of Operations at Discovery Hotel Management (DHM).

“We believe that Jan-Erik’s extensive experience in luxury unit management, his strategic vision adapted to different hotel segments and his customer and service orientation, combined with a deep creativity and passion for the sector, will help us strengthen Octant’s repositioning in the national and international market”, says Joana Soeiro, Director of Operations at DHM.