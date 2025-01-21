Octant Hotels Appoints Jan-Erik Ringertz as Chief Operating Officer
Octant Hotels has strengthened its operational leadership with the appointment of Jan-Erik Ringertz as Chief Operating Officer, a role he officially began on January 6.
Ringertz will oversee the management of the Octant Hotels brand, aligning with the company’s goal to continue its development strategy and execute its ambitions for each property. He will work alongside Daniel Solsona (MICE), Daniel Gama (Hotel & Resorts), and Frederico Champalimaud (Golf), reporting directly to Joana Soeiro, Director of Operations at Discovery Hotel Management (DHM).
“We believe that Jan-Erik’s extensive experience in luxury unit management, his strategic vision adapted to different hotel segments and his customer and service orientation, combined with a deep creativity and passion for the sector, will help us strengthen Octant’s repositioning in the national and international market”, says Joana Soeiro, Director of Operations at DHM.
Octant Hotels’ new Chief Operating Officer holds a degree in Business Administration from Stockholm University, an MBA in Tourism and completed a Management Program from Cornell University. With a consolidated career in the tourism and hospitality sector, he has more than 30 years of experience in leadership and management positions.
Prior to embracing the present challenge, Jan-Erik Ringertz served as Cluster General Manager at Highgate North. He also collaborated with the Fladgate Partnership group, leading operations in hotels such as The Yeatman, Infante de Sagres and Vintage House Hotel, as well as in renowned Port wine cellars, and was General Manager of The Cliff Bay and Casa Velha do Palheiro.
Parallel to his operational career, he has held the role of Vice-President and member of the Strategic Council of the Porto and North Tourism Association, contributing to the tourism promotion of the region and representing the interests of local hotels.