The owners of Jesmond Dene House, part of the esteemed Kronen Collection, announced the acquisition of Borrowdale Gates Hotel, a historic country retreat in the heart of the Lake District. This acquisition strengthened The Kronen Collection’s position as a growing boutique hotel group, adding to its expanding portfolio, which includes Jesmond Dene House in Newcastle, The Crown Hotel in Wetheral, and The Kilbirnie in Newquay.

Nestled at the gateway to the picturesque Borrowdale Valley, Borrowdale Gates Hotel had long been cherished for its timeless charm and stunning panoramic views of the surrounding fells. Originally established as a country retreat, the hotel became known for its warm hospitality, fine dining, and tranquil atmosphere—qualities that aligned seamlessly with The Kronen Collection’s ethos of “boutique luxury and warmth with personal service.”

This news marks an exciting development for the North of England-based owners of Jesmond Dene House, who have seen their flagship hotel in Newcastle become an award-winning destination for discerning guests from across the UK. Adding Borrowdale Gates to The Kronen Collection aims to offer travellers the opportunity to enjoy an authentic Lake District experience, complemented by the same exceptional service found at Jesmond Dene House and other properties within the group.

“We’ve always been passionate about expanding our portfolio with unique properties that offer both charm and exceptional location,” says a spokesman from The Kronen Collection. “Borrowdale Gates is an outstanding addition due to its rich history, stunning location in the Lake District, and the potential to provide guests with a truly authentic experience in one of the UK’s most picturesque regions.”

In keeping with The Kronen Collection’s commitment to individuality, Borrowdale Gates will retain its distinct character, ensuring that the local heritage and welcoming atmosphere remain at the core of guests’ experiences.

“We remain dedicated to building on the success of Borrowdale Gates, which has been shaped by the expertise and commitment of its custodians,” confirms a Spokesman. “As we introduce new initiatives, there will be opportunities for growth and development, further strengthening our reputation for excellence.”

Borrowdale Gates exemplifies The Kronen Collection’s hallmark blend of personal service, luxurious comfort, and a setting that celebrates the local environment—mirroring the ethos at Jesmond Dene House in Newcastle, The Crown Hotel, and The Kilbirnie.

“Borrowdale Gates encapsulates everything we stand for at The Kronen Collection,” says Christina Stephenson, Group Sales & Marketing Manager. “It’s a charming, intimate hotel set against one of the UK’s most stunning landscapes. Our ethos revolves around offering guests a truly bespoke experience, and Borrowdale Gates’ warm, homely atmosphere allows us to deliver that beautifully.”

The Kronen Collection looks forward to welcoming travellers to Borrowdale Gates under its ownership. Plans are already underway to introduce new experiences highlighting the area’s exceptional natural beauty, cementing Borrowdale Gates as a must-visit destination for anyone exploring the Lake District.