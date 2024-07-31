Cornerhouse Opens on Rye Lane with Café, Bar, Food Hall and Event Space in Peckham

The team behind Market, a well-known workspace in the heart of Peckham, is thrilled to introduce their new sister brand: Cornerhouse. This new venture, located at 133a Rye Lane, marks the evolution of their ground floor into a café, bar, small food hall, and event space, launched this summer.

Cornerhouse aims to showcase small local operators while providing a welcoming space for the neighbourhood to gather, eat, drink, work, and socialise right on Rye Lane. Throughout the week, the café and various food traders offer special working brunch and lunch menus, complemented by strong WiFi and bookable meeting spaces, all designed to support both in-house co-workers and the broader working community. A talented lineup of chefs, bartenders, DJs, makers, traders, and collaborators bring their unique flair and creativity to evenings and weekends. Notable current traders include The Porch, Nativo, Greek Kitchen, Young Nola and Taco Taco.

The inspiration for Cornerhouse comes from the historic Lyon’s Tea Rooms and Corner Houses, one of the building’s first operators over a century ago. Traditionally, ‘corner houses’ were community hubs where people could share news, catch up with neighbours, or meet new friends.

Among their August events are a Carnival warm-up party with Mister S, a courtyard Seafood Boil with Young Nola, and weekly sessions featuring resident DJs like Handson Family and Talia A Darling.

The Handson Family remarked, “We have always been looking to do something locally, having done things all over London. It’s just beautiful to do something on your doorstep.”

Whether you’re working in the area, connecting with others, treating family, or celebrating with friends, Cornerhouse is a space for the Peckham community to enjoy, open day and night.

For more information, visit: https://www.ryelanecornerhouse.com/