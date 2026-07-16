The Omsk refinery drone strike on Monday marks Ukraine’s deepest long-range attack of the war, with Kyiv’s forces targeting a Gazprom Neft-owned facility in Western Siberia that processes roughly 21 million tonnes of oil a year.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) claimed responsibility, saying the drones travelled up to 3,000 km to reach their target. Business Insider had reported the distance as approximately 1,700 miles (around 2,735 km); the SOF figure of 3,000 km, also cited by the Kyiv Post, is the higher claim and reflects the route flown rather than straight-line distance. ‘This is the deepest long-range strike on enemy territory during the entire time of the full-scale invasion,’ the SOF wrote on its Telegram channel.

Omsk’s governor, Vitaly Khotsenko, confirmed that ‘enemy UAVs’ had attacked the refinery, adding that no casualties had been reported. He urged the public not to approach debris but did not specify the extent of the damage.

CDU-10 Unit Takes the Omsk Refinery Drone Strike’s Main Blow

Reuters, citing two industry sources and reported by the Kyiv Post, said the strike damaged the CDU-10 crude distillation unit, which accounts for roughly 38% of the refinery’s processing capacity, or approximately 24,580 metric tonnes of crude per day. Ukraine’s SOF separately said the ELOU-AVT-11 primary processing unit, which Militarnyi reports has a capacity of 8.4 million tonnes of crude a year, was also damaged. Social media footage showed several columns of the unit spouting smoke.

The Kyiv Post notes that the Omsk facility was the last of Russia’s 11 largest gasoline producers to be targeted by Ukrainian forces, marking a full sweep of the country’s top-tier refining base.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the attack in his nightly address, calling it an ‘important achievement’ for his forces. ‘Upgraded Firepoint drones have put Siberia within reach of Ukrainian precision,’ he said.

The FP-1 Drone That Made the Strike Possible

Denys Shtilierman, chief designer of Ukrainian munitions firm Fire Point, said on X that a new variant of the company’s FP-1 drone carried out the strike. The fixed-wing platform typically carries a payload of up to 60 kg. Its range was initially around 1,000 miles, later extended to 1,600 miles; Shtilierman said the latest version can fly 2,110 miles, comfortably covering the distance to Omsk.

According to Fire Point’s official website, the FP-1 can be mission-ready in just 18 minutes, uses a rocket booster for covert launch, and can be deployed from either a stationary platform or a mobile truck-based launcher.

Long-range attack drones are far slower than traditional cruise missiles but considerably cheaper, and they have become the pillar of Ukraine’s strategy to degrade the oil and gas infrastructure underpinning Russia’s war economy. Kyiv has reported more than 50 attacks on Russian oil infrastructure since March. Ukraine’s General Staff said those strikes have affected about 42% of Russia’s total oil refining capacity.

The economic pressure is visible. Official Russian government figures show national gasoline production fell 17% to 850,000 barrels a day. Roughly over half of Russia’s 83 regions have introduced fuel rationing in recent weeks. President Vladimir Putin acknowledged this month that his country was experiencing fuel shortages, though he dismissed them as temporary and ‘not critical,’ and said Moscow plans to rapidly expand production of air defence systems to protect refineries.

The Foreign Office by M. Weiss also reported the SOF’s account of the strike distance, corroborating the 3,000 km figure.

The tempo did not let up. Two days after the Omsk refinery drone strike, on 8 July 2026, Ukrainian drones hit three further Russian oil refineries, TANECO and TAIF-NK in Tatarstan’s Nizhnekamsk and the Saratov oil refinery, as well as Russian tankers on the Sea of Azov and pipeline pumping stations, according to Ukraine’s general staff and special forces, as reported by the Detroit News.

Putin’s pledge to scale up air defence production now faces a direct test: whether Russia can shield refineries spread across a territory that stretches from the Black Sea to Western Siberia before Ukraine’s extended-range drones complete the map.