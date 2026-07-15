The agencies that make money white-labeling their fulfillment are the ones who treat pricing as a decision made once, in writing, before the first client call, not something they improvise on a sales call. Most owners get this backward. They quote a retainer based on what they think the market will pay, then work backward to see how much room is left after the fulfillment partner’s invoice lands. That order is exactly wrong, and it’s the reason so many agencies run SEO and PPC programs that lose money the moment a client asks for a discount.

If you’re reselling a partner’s white label pricing on SEO, PPC, or social packages, the retainer you charge should be built from your own cost basis and margin target first, then checked against the market second, never the other way around. That means knowing the exact wholesale number for every tier before you open a proposal document, not after the client has already signed. Get the order right, and you keep control of your margin for the life of the contract; get it backward, and you’re one renewal conversation away from working for free.

Build the Retainer From Three Numbers, Not One

Three numbers go into every retainer you set, and if you’re only tracking one of them, you’re pricing blind. The first is the wholesale cost, the flat monthly rate your fulfillment partner bills you no matter what you charge downstream. AgencyElevation’s SEO tiers run roughly $399 to $799 per domain depending on whether you’re buying Silver, Gold, or Platinum, and PPC or social accounts land between $199 and $499 before volume pricing kicks in. The second number is your own overhead: the hours your account manager spends on Slack threads, reporting decks, and monthly client calls that the fulfillment partner never touches.

The third is target margin, and this is where most owners choke and underprice out of fear they’ll lose the deal. Add the wholesale cost and your labor cost, then apply the margin you actually need to run a real business, not the margin you’d settle for out of relief that someone signed. Skip that math, and you’ll walk out of a sales call having quoted a number that felt fine in the room, then find out three months later it barely covers the invoice. This is the actual work of setting white label pricing on your end: matching a wholesale invoice to a retainer your business can survive on, not just one a prospect happens to accept.

Why Your Markup Floor Should Be Non-Negotiable

A retainer priced at less than double the wholesale rate isn’t a retainer. It’s you doing yourself out of margin. On a $399 Silver SEO account, that means quoting the client at least $800, and honestly closer to $950 once you factor in the account management time that scales the same way whether the client pays you $600 or $1,200. Smaller accounts need a higher multiple, not a lower one, because the fixed cost of managing any client relationship doesn’t shrink with the invoice.

Agencies that discount below 2x on a client’s first contract almost never renegotiate up later; the client anchors to that first number and any attempt to raise it reads as a price hike instead of a correction. Set the floor before you’re on the phone with a prospect who’s pushing back, because the version of you improvising a number under pressure will always cave lower than the version of you who decided the floor on a Tuesday afternoon with no one watching.

Never Let the Client See the Seam Between Your Price and the Partner’s

Once you’ve set that floor, the next leak in your margin isn’t a math problem. It’s exposure. The moment a client can reverse-engineer what you’re paying your fulfillment partner, your margin becomes a negotiation instead of a fact. That means one blended retainer number on the invoice, one scope of work in the contract, and zero itemized line items that hint at a wholesale rate underneath. Agencies that get sloppy here often do it by accident, forwarding a partner’s onboarding email or looping the client into a Slack channel that mentions tier names or per-domain math.

Once a client sees “Gold tier” or “Platinum” on anything, they’ll eventually search for what those terms mean and land on a pricing page that undercuts your story. Keep the relationship with your fulfillment partner entirely behind the curtain: your team runs point on every client-facing touchpoint, your brand is on every report, and the partner’s name never appears in anything the client can forward to a competitor for a second opinion.

The $1,000 Minimum Should Change How You Bundle, Not Who You Turn Away

The same discipline applies to deal size, not just deal structure. AgencyElevation requires a $1,000 monthly minimum to open a partnership account, and many smaller agencies read that as a barrier to their sub-$1,000 prospects. It’s actually a bundling problem, not a client-size problem. A $500 SEO retainer and a $500 paid social retainer sold together clear the minimum easily, and most small businesses that need SEO also need some form of paid visibility while organic rankings climb.

Selling both under one contract also raises your blended margin, since the incremental account management cost of adding a second channel to an existing client is much lower than the cost of onboarding a brand-new one. Agencies that turn away every prospect under four figures are leaving a whole tier of business on the table that a smarter bundle would have captured profitably.

Conclusion

This isn’t complicated math. It’s just uncomfortable to do before you need it. Decide the floor on a slow afternoon instead of on a sales call, keep your partner’s name off anything a client could forward around, and treat a below-minimum prospect as a bundling problem instead of a lost deal. Agencies that make that decision once, in writing, stop refighting their margin every time a contract comes up for renewal.