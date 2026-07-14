Is a BULLYMAKE Subscription Worth It for Aggressive Chewers?

BULLYMAKE has a reputation for offering high-quality and resilient dog toys for aggressive chewers, either as an automatic monthly subscription or a single one-month box. Here’s how to tell if a subscription is worth it for you and your pup.

Anyone who owns a determined chewer knows the drill. You buy a toy that looks tough, your dog destroys it in 20 minutes, and you’re back at the store the same week. It’s a familiar and expensive cycle for owners of power chewers. This growing interest in tougher toys aligns with broader trends in the pet business. Pet industry sales reached $158 billion in 2025, with dogs living in more than half of American households.

A BULLYMAKE subscription can be worth it for aggressive chewers who want toys designed specifically for strong jaws matched to their dog’s play style during signup, but no toy line can promise total indestructibility. Learn who BULLYMAKE is built for, how the subscription actually works and what the durability claims do and don’t cover.

Why Aggressive Chewers Need Different Toys

Standard chew toys are often made for average chewing habits, not for dogs that apply constant jaw pressure or chew for long stretches without stopping. Bite force varies quite a bit by breed, and research on jaw shape points to skull structure and jaw size as major factors in how hard a dog can bite down.

Breed is only part of the picture. Jaw strength, chewing style and sheer persistence all play a role in how fast any given toy wears down, and two dogs of the same breed can go through toys at very different rates.

Heavy chewers tend to be dogs with strong jaws, high energy and an instinctive drive to chew. That instinct is normal, and it’s why toys designed for aggressive chewers exist in the first place. Durable toys are designed to reduce the risk of sudden breakage and withstand heavy use.

How the BULLYMAKE Subscription Works

BULLYMAKE is a monthly box subscription tailored to your dog’s chewing habits. Instead of shipping the same toys to every customer, boxes are customized using profile details you provide before your first shipment goes out.

What’s Inside Each Box

Each box typically includes a mix of nylon and rubber chew toys along with treats, all made in the USA. Box contents rotate from month to month, so your dog gets variety instead of receiving the same toy repeatedly.

In fact, BULLYMAKE is the most customizable dog toy subscription box available, letting you select a custom mix of toys each and every month free of charge. One month can be a plush and rubber mix, with the next month featuring nylon and rubber toys. Change the next box’s toys to suit your dog’s playing style, or to make adjustments if your pup has too many of one type or not enough of another.

Sizing and Chew Style Recommendations

During signup, you select toys tailored to your dog’s chew style, which helps the subscription send items suited to how your dog actually chews. The accuracy of the profile you fill out matters here. A dog listed as a light chewer when they’re actually relentless will likely receive toys that don’t hold up as expected.

The signup process also lets you filter for known allergies, and BULLYMAKE highlights that its treats are allergy-free. You also have the option to select a toys-only box for a $5 upcharge if you and your dog aren’t as interested in the treats. For sensitive pups, BULLYMAKE nylon and rubber toys feature non-toxic components.

Pricing and Plan Options

Subscription plans range from one month to 12 months, and longer commitments generally lower the per-box cost. Because pricing can shift over time, it’s worth checking current rates directly on the BULLYMAKE site rather than relying on older figures.

One important fact to keep in mind going in is that 3-, 6- and 12-month plans automatically renew, so the subscription continues unless you take action to change or stop it.

What to Know Before Signing Up

Before committing to a plan, it helps to understand the materials and safety standards behind the toys, what the durability guarantee actually covers and how to manage your subscription once you’re enrolled.

Materials and Safety Standards for Power Chewers

BULLYMAKE toys use high-durability nylon and rubber construction to withstand repeated, forceful chewing. The company’s nylon and rubber toys use FDA food-grade materials, a term the FDA’s own guidance applies to substances that come into contact with food without being intended to have any effect on it. In addition to being non-toxic, rubber and nylon toys are also marketed as BPA-free. The toys are built to withstand high PSI, which supports their positioning for stronger chewers.

Durability Guarantee

BULLYMAKE offers what it calls a durability guarantee. The program allows for one replacement per month if a toy breaks or turns out to be a poor fit, and claims must be submitted within 45 days of purchase. It applies only to items purchased from authorized retailers, and the company may ask for proof of purchase or photos before approving a claim.

This isn’t a guarantee that any toy will hold up against every aggressive chewer, and no chew toy can be guaranteed against all forms of breakage or wear. It’s important to introduce new toys under supervision first so you can see how your dog reacts before assuming a toy will last.

Managing Your Subscription

Subscriptions renew automatically at the end of each billing cycle unless you manage or cancel your subscription through your account beforehand. Multi-month plans typically run for the full committed term, so it’s a good idea to confirm the renewal timing and any cutoff windows well before your next charge is scheduled.

Questions about billing, swapping items or pausing a box are best directed to customer support channels.

Best Types of Toys for Aggressive Chewers

A few toy styles tend to hold up better for heavy chewers in general, regardless of brand.

Solid nylon chew toys, which resist punctures better than softer materials and work well for dogs that gnaw steadily rather than shred

Rubber treat-dispensing toys, which offer some give under pressure and suit dogs that like to bite down hard and reposition often, plus can be filled with treats for extra fun

Textured rubber chews, which can help with dogs that chew for mental stimulation as much as physical need

The right pick depends more on your dog’s size and chewing style.

Finding the Right Fit for Your Dog

A BULLYMAKE subscription gives owners of aggressive chewers a potentially better starting point for tough toys than grabbing whatever looks sturdy off a shelf. Toys made from more durable materials, customization tailored to your dog’s actual habits and a clear replacement policy are major benefits. Whether the subscription is really worth it depends on how closely your dog’s chew style matches what ends up in the box. Owners who see the most value tend to be the ones who have a good understanding of how their dog chews before signing up.

If you aren’t completely ready to commit to a subscription, BULLYMAKE also offers a one-month box. Like many durable toy brands, you have the option to experiment with specific options before deciding if a full subscription box is worth it for you and your best friend.