Brazil vs Norway Live Stream Guide: Watch Free From Anywhere

The Brazil vs Norway live stream is available free of charge in several countries, with ITV in the UK, SBS in Australia, RTVE in Spain, Rai Play in Italy, and Tabii in Turkey all carrying the match at no cost. Viewers outside those territories can use a VPN to access these free broadcasts internationally.

Brazil vs Norway Live Stream: Free Options by Country

UK: ITV1 has full coverage of the match. A free login is required to watch via ITVX online, but no subscription is needed. The BBC and ITV jointly hold rights to the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, confirmed by FIFA, splitting matches equally between them and together covering every game of the tournament.

Australia: SBS has confirmed it will broadcast all 104 matches live and free across SBS, SBS VICELAND, and SBS On Demand. A free account is required before you hit play. Notably, 69% of all live matches are scheduled between 6:00am and 4:30pm AEST, making the competition unusually accessible for Australian viewers. SBS will also run Watch-Along Live Streams on TikTok for selected games.

Spain, Italy, Turkey: RTVE offers free Spanish-language coverage. Italy’s Rai Play carries today’s match and is expected to carry every remaining game in this round. Tabii in Turkey is also streaming the match and has a broad selection of World Cup games throughout the tournament.

All of the above free options require a free account registration. No credit card is needed.

How to Watch the Brazil vs Norway Live Stream From Outside Free-Broadcast Countries

If you are not physically located in one of the free-broadcast countries above, a VPN (virtual private network) lets you bypass the geographic restrictions on those streams. A VPN temporarily changes your device’s apparent location, allowing access to services tied to another country, while also adding a layer of online security.

NordVPN is the recommended option for unlocking international streaming services. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it a low-risk spend for the duration of the tournament. The SBS and ITV streams are among the most consistent free options for English-language coverage across the full 104-match schedule, so a VPN gives you flexibility for the entire competition.

Note that VPN use is illegal in certain countries, and using one to access region-locked content may breach some services’ terms of use.

Where to Watch in the US

The game airs on FOX in the United States. According to the Fox Corporation broadcast schedule, FOX Sports is providing 340 hours of first-run World Cup programming, a 100-hour increase over the 2022 edition. A record 70 matches air on the FOX network itself, with the remaining 34 on FS1. Every match also streams live on FOX One and the FOX Sports app, and is available in 4K on FOX One and most major pay-TV providers.

If you do not currently have FOX in your package, several live TV streaming services carry both channels and can be cancelled at any time:

YouTube TV includes FOX and FS1. A promotional offer reduces the monthly price to $67.99 for the first five months after a free trial, a saving of $15 per month.

Fubo Sports + News costs $55 for the first month ($65 thereafter) and includes 30 channels plus an ESPN Unlimited bundle. A 5-day free trial is available.

For Spanish-language coverage, Peacock Premium carries every match of the tournament for $11 a month, with subtitles also available in Spanish.

Australia: Every Match, All Tournament

SBS’s total coverage across the tournament runs to more than 550 hours of live matches, highlights, replays, and exclusive content across SBS and SBS On Demand. It is the most straightforward setup in any major market: one broadcaster, one free account, every game.

Japan

DAZN holds rights to all 2026 World Cup matches in Japan. Both the Standard and Baseball subscription plans include full tournament coverage, so Brazil vs Norway is available to watch live today.

With Vinícius Júnior facing Erling Haaland, kickoff is the moment to have your stream confirmed and ready. Check your local listings for the exact start time in your time zone.