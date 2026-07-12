Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding Draws AFL-CIO Union Tribute at MSG

The Taylor Swift Travis Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden drew congratulations from the highest levels of organised labour in the United States on Friday, with the AFL-CIO celebrating the couple’s union membership as much as their nuptials.

‘It’s better in a union,’ the AFL-CIO wrote on X. ‘Congrats to @The_AFM and @sagaftra member @taylorswift13 and @NFLPA member @tkelce on their marriage!’

The federation, the largest in the country, added in a separate post that Madison Square Garden ‘is a completely union venue.’ Swift holds membership in both the American Federation of Musicians and SAG-AFTRA, while Kelce is a member of the NFL Players Association.

The Taylor Swift Travis Kelce wedding: what happened on the day

The couple married in an exclusive ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with Adam Sandler officiating, the AP reported. Austin Swift served as his sister’s Man of Honour, and Jason Kelce stood as his brother’s Best Man. The couple wore outfits designed by Christian Dior’s creative director Jonathan Anderson and jewellery from Cartier.

The ceremony drew hundreds of celebrity guests to New York during a sweltering heat wave. Paparazzi spotted Jason Sudeikis, Hugh Grant, Benson Boone, Ethan Hawke, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Alba and others entering the venue.

TMZ reported that more than 1,000 guests were expected to attend. A permit application filed near the venue, however, listed the event size as between 500 and 999 people, according to ABC7 New York. That permit, filed by Winick Productions (an event company known for planning weddings) also requested permission for an exterior canopy. A City Hall spokesperson told CBS News that a separate permit was filed to close the surrounding streets from 2 July to 4 July.

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025 after two years of dating.

$26 million in charitable donations ahead of the ceremony

Before the wedding, the couple donated $26 million to 20 local and national charities tied to places that have shaped their lives, including Rhode Island and New York City, Swift’s publicist said.

Among the recipients was Harvesters, The Community Food Network, which received $1 million and confirmed the donation on its website. According to Harvesters, the gift will support the organisation’s 27-county service area and is expected to provide 2 million meals. Harvesters also noted that Swift had donated to food banks in every city she visited during her Eras Tour.

‘We’d like to send a heartfelt thank you to @taylorswift and @killatrav for their very generous donation to our food bank just prior to their big wedding day,’ the nonprofit said. ‘The two of them have incredibly big hearts and have shown up to support not only us but many charities over the years.’

Swift’s union record: solidarity with caveats

The AFL-CIO’s warm message sits alongside a more complicated labour history for Swift. During the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strike in 2023, she worked with SAG-AFTRA to secure an interim agreement for her concert film, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,’ while major studios and streamers resisted meeting union demands.

She did not, however, honour every call from organised workers. In July of that same year, Unite Here Local 11, which represents 32,000 hospitality workers, urged Swift to cancel her Los Angeles-based concerts in support of their labour strike. She did not cancel them.

Whether Friday’s ceremony at a fully unionised venue reshapes that record is a question the AFL-CIO, for one, appears content to leave unanswered. Their X post offered no caveats, just congratulations. Swift and Kelce’s next public milestone will be closely watched: any Eras Tour dates announced after the wedding are likely to attract renewed scrutiny from labour groups who remember 2023.