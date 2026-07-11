Lessons from a Freshman Year College Dorm Move-Out at UCLA

Moving a daughter out of her freshman year college dorm at UCLA left VaNessa Duplessie with a clear verdict on nine months of preparation: the things she had spent the most time worrying about were not the things that mattered most.

Duplessie had arrived at UCLA the previous autumn with spreadsheets, checklists, and enough large moving bags to organise a small flat. She left in a packed SUV, with nearly half her daughter’s belongings in a Los Angeles storage unit, wondering how a single freshman had accumulated quite so much.

The Fan That Never Left Its Box

One purchase became the symbol of the whole exercise: a Woozoo fan, bought on the advice of Facebook parenting groups as a dormitory essential, which never came out of its box. The dorm had air conditioning.

That detail turns out to carry its own layer of irony. UCLA Housing’s air conditioning guidance confirms that built-in cooling is available only in specific buildings, principally Residential Plaza and the Deluxe Residential Halls. Parents whose children land elsewhere on campus cannot assume the same. And even where air conditioning is absent, a portable fan would not be a straightforward solution: UCLA Housing’s official packing guidance lists portable air-conditioning units among prohibited items, alongside electric space heaters, hoverboards, and waterbeds. The point holds beyond one family’s experience: buying before you know the building costs money and space.

Duplessie’s advice is direct. Buy less before move-in and wait until your student actually needs something. Amazon delivers to college campuses quickly, and over the course of the year her family shipped everything from class supplies and clothing to medicine, energy drinks, and a floor lamp for a theatre project.

What the Freshman Year College Dorm Really Teaches

The expenses that proved worthwhile were not storage bins or desk organisers. They were Starbucks gift cards during hard weeks, occasional food deliveries after long rehearsals, and handwritten notes dispatched when her daughter asked, in those precise words: ‘Mom, please send mail.’

Those gestures, Duplessie writes, reminded her daughter that home was never far away, even across a 1,000-mile gap.

The emotional adjustment ran deeper than shopping lists. Before the year began, Duplessie felt responsible for solving every problem her daughter encountered. During the year, she discovered that her role was frequently just to listen. Her daughter called almost every day, and sometimes several times on the most stressful ones. What she said mattered less than how she sounded. Often she was not looking for advice; she needed a safe place to process things before working them out herself.

Her daughter navigated demanding classes, a difficult roommate situation, theatre productions, and marching band. Each challenge she handled independently built confidence that no pre-packed supply kit could have provided.

The shift was not only in the daughter. Duplessie describes her own role changing somewhere between move-in and move-out: from someone who managed details to someone her daughter rang for perspective rather than direction. Greater independence, she found, did not reduce closeness. It changed the form it took.

Practicalities Before Next Year

For families planning a return to UCLA Housing in autumn, the logistics are time-sensitive. The university’s official move-out page states that all on-campus students must vacate their rooms by Friday, 12 June 2026, with residents encouraged to leave by noon to avoid congestion from commencement traffic. Families storing belongings locally, as Duplessie did, will need to plan collection and return trips around that deadline.

The broader lesson Duplessie draws is not unique to one campus or one family, but it is easy to lose in the frenzy of pre-college shopping: the freshman year college dorm experience is largely about relationships and resilience, not equipment. A floor lamp shipped in February probably did more for her daughter’s year than anything purchased in August.

As the packed SUV pulled away from Los Angeles, Duplessie writes, she was not bringing home the same young woman she had dropped off nine months earlier. She was more confident, more resilient, more certain of herself. And the mother who drove her there had changed too.

The question worth sitting with before next year’s move-in day: which purchases are for your student’s comfort, and which are for your own peace of mind?