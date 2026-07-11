Taylor Swift MSG Wedding Brings Manhattan to a Standstill

The Taylor Swift MSG wedding took place at Madison Square Garden on Friday, with the Associated Press reporting that Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce exchanged vows surrounded by hundreds of guests in the heart of Manhattan. Digital screens outside the arena displayed the message ‘JUST&T MARRIED’ as the evening drew in.

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, according to the AP, which cited an email from Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine. Swift’s brother Austin served as her man of honor, while former NFL player Jason Kelce stood as his brother’s best man.

The couple wore Christian Dior Haute Couture, with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. Swift added Cartier jewellery to complete the look, the AP reported.

What the Taylor Swift MSG Wedding Cost

Renting out Madison Square Garden for the occasion did not come cheap, and two competing figures have emerged. The New York Post, citing TMZ, reported that Swift and Kelce paid approximately $3 million for three days at the venue, at roughly $1 million per day, and did so at retail price without negotiating a deal.

A separate estimate, reported by the Seattle Times citing the New York Times, put the figure between $1.2 million and $1.6 million for two days, based on the assessment of an anonymous industry insider with experience working with the venue. Jessica Stewart, vice president of marketing and sales at New York event company EMRG Media, put the expenditure in plain terms: ‘It’s absolutely more than a wedding.’

It is Swift’s second home in a sense. The NY Post noted she has performed eight sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden over the course of her career.

The logistical operation behind the Taylor Swift MSG wedding extended well beyond the arena itself. The permit application, filed by event-planning company Winick Productions, requested permission for an exterior canopy outside the venue in addition to street closures, ABC7 New York reported. The canopy was described as potentially serving to conceal comings and goings. Two city officials told ABC News that the permit listed the event size as between 500 and 999 people.

USA Today reported that the street closure permit covered the period from 2 July to around noon on 4 July. City Hall spokesperson Dora Pekec separately confirmed to CBS News that the surrounding streets were closed across that period.

Security preparations ran deep. The BBC reported that Amtrak police officers, who provide security at Penn Station beneath Madison Square Garden, were told to expect a Swift wedding over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. An MSG source told NBC News that the venue had blocked off 2 to 4 July and was making preparations for a large event.

A Fourth of July Affair, Years in the Making

The timing was characteristically deliberate. Swift has long marked Independence Day with lavish gatherings at her Rhode Island mansion, and the date carried personal weight for the couple’s origin story. In 2023, Swift celebrated the Fourth of July with friends including the Haim sisters and Selena Gomez, then shared photos on 7 July, the first night of her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kelce would first see her perform.

TMZ reported that over 1,000 guests were expected to attend. Page Six had previously described the interior as being overhauled entirely; a source told People magazine, ‘Not a castle, but it looks very special. They have grass, carpets, and canopies, and it looks like a place where you’d get married. There’s a stage set up, but it’s special.’ Equipment boxes spotted outside the venue in the days prior were labelled ‘Mirror Ball’ and ‘Garden Party,’ People reported.

The guest list reflected Swift’s wide orbit. Actors Hugh Jackman, Jason Sudeikis, and Dakota Johnson were among those seen entering. Ed Sheeran and Jack Antonoff, Swift’s long-time producer and collaborator, also attended. Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello posted a video from a vehicle on the way to the ceremony. Multiple sources told Rolling Stone that Stevie Nicks planned to attend and was scheduled to perform.

Nicks, whom Swift has named as one of her biggest musical influences, spoke to Rolling Stone about the relationship: ‘She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man. I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset. He does his thing, and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her.’

Page Six also reported that Tim McGraw was slated to perform, a full-circle moment, given that Swift released her debut single, ‘Tim McGraw,’ 20 years ago.

Whether a live set from McGraw or Nicks closes the night, the question now is what Swift does next: her Eras Tour is behind her, and a new album chapter has been widely anticipated by fans watching for any fresh signal.