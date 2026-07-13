West Point Guided Tours Open a Window Into America’s Oldest Military Post

West Point guided tours bring members of the public inside one of the most storied institutions in American military history, just as the country prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its founding in July 2026. The United States Military Academy at West Point sits on the site of the longest continuously garrisoned military installation in the United States, and its history is woven into the very landscape overlooking the Hudson River.

What to Expect on West Point Guided Tours

The entry-level option is the West Point Story tour: $22 for one hour and 15 minutes, covering the academy’s history, values, 47-month course of study, and graduation requirements. For visitors who want more depth, West Point Tours also offers a 2-hour 15-minute tour from $25, and a 2-hour 30-minute option from $30, available June through August.

Because West Point is an active military post, all visitors must present a government-issued photo ID for a background check on arrival. Photography rules are specific: cadets may be photographed, but security gates and military police may not.

Amanda Bundt, tour manager at West Point Tours, explained the weight the site carries as the anniversary approaches. ‘We were here for all four years of the Revolutionary War fighting for our independence, so we have great honor in that aspect,’ she said. West Point, in her words, ‘is one of the reasons we are a country.’

The geography makes that claim concrete. West Point sits above an ‘S’-shaped bend in the Hudson at its narrowest and swiftest point. George Washington, who called West Point ‘the most important Post in America,’ understood that any British ship fighting the ebbing tide and the swift current here would be at its most vulnerable. A 1,700-foot iron chain, weighing 65 tons and requiring 270 men to anchor it in place, was stretched across the river to block British passage. It worked. The British resorted instead to a conspiracy with Benedict Arnold, placed in command at West Point in 1780, whose plot to hand over the post was exposed before it could succeed.

A Living Institution, Not Just a Museum

Congress authorised the establishment of the academy in 1802, and Sylvanus Thayer, who became superintendent in 1817, set the template that still shapes the place: a strict code of conduct, rigorous fitness standards, and a standardised curriculum. Famous graduates include Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower, former Chief of Staff Douglas MacArthur, and former CIA directors David Petraeus and Mike Pompeo.

The current superintendent, Lieutenant General Steven W. Gilland, is the 61st person to hold that position, having assumed the role on 27 June 2022, according to the West Point official directory. He graduated from West Point in 1990 and is married to his West Point classmate, Betsy Gilland. Before becoming superintendent, he served as the 77th Commandant of Cadets and held postings with the 75th Ranger Regiment and US Army Special Operations Command.

Today the academy has 4,400 cadets and 500 instructors, giving a student-to-instructor ratio of six to one. Three-quarters of the instructors are members of the garrison; the remaining 25% are civilians. Beyond the main campus, West Point maintains a 13,000-acre military reservation used for field training, known as Camp Buckner.

Admission is selective. Candidates must be aged between 17 and 23, unmarried with no legal dependants, and nominated by a member of Congress or by the president or vice president. U.S. News puts the acceptance rate at 12%, citing Petersons data showing 1,534 accepted from 12,320 applicants; the academy’s own tour materials describe a figure of around 10%. Once admitted, tuition is free. Graduates commit to five years of active Army service and three years in the reserves.

The dining hall seats the entire corps and a team of over 200 cooks serves more than 13,000 meals per day. Plebes, the freshman class, set the tables and pour water for upperclassmen. In the library, named for President Thomas Jefferson, books are measured for uniform spacing with a wooden board. The Gothic Revival chapel, built from local granite and designed by architect Bertram Goodhue, has recorded every superintendent’s signature on silver nameplates since its founding in 1910.

A new engineering building under construction will house the departments of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and Systems Engineering. ‘Cyber warfare is the latest thing in national defence, so West Point’s getting ready,’ as the tour guide put it. The academy’s identity as a place preparing soldiers for the conflicts of their era, rather than the last one, is the thread connecting the chain across the Hudson to the server racks going in now. The opening of that building will be the next chapter in the US Army‘s longest-running story.