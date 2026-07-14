Targaryen Family Tree Explained: Every Child in House of the Dragon Season 3

The Targaryen family tree explained in full is essential preparation as House of the Dragon enters its penultimate season, with more silver-haired heirs entering the fray and the Dance of the Dragons growing bloodier by the episode.

Season three of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel premiered on 21 June 2026, with episode three dropping on 5 July 2026. The eight-episode run builds toward a finale scheduled for 9 August 2026.

At its heart, the show follows the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war of succession between two branches of House Targaryen: the Blacks, supporting Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), and the Greens, backing King Aegon II. Both rulers have children of their own, and many of those children are now old enough to ride dragons into battle.

Rhaenyra’s children and the shadow of Harwin Strong

To keep the Targaryen family tree explained clearly, it helps to separate Rhaenyra’s two sets of children. Her three eldest sons were publicly claimed as children of her first husband, Laenor Velaryon, though the show makes clear their true father was the late Harwin Strong. That distinction gives Aegon II’s faction ammunition to question their legitimacy.

Jacaerys (Jace) was Rhaenyra’s heir and the eldest of the three. He died at the Battle of the Gullet during the season three premiere, titled ‘Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood’, along with his dragon, Vermax. Rhaenyra did not learn of his death until episode two, ‘Queen’s Landing.’

Lucerys (Luke) died before season three began, killed in the season one finale when his uncle Aemond’s dragon Vhagar destroyed Luke’s smaller dragon, Arrax. Luke had been heir to Driftmark, the seat of House Velaryon.

Joffrey, the third son, is alive and bonded to the young dragon Tyraxes. He was sent as a ward to the Vale, the mountainous region ruled by Lady Jeyne Arryn, Rhaenyra’s cousin.

With Daemon, Rhaenyra had three more children. Aegon III and Viserys II were sent from King’s Landing for safety during season two, first to the Vale and then onward to Essos. Aegon III is bonded to the small dragon Stormcloud; Viserys II has an unhatched dragon egg. Their younger sister, Visenya, was delivered stillborn after Rhaenyra went into early labour upon hearing of her father’s death and Aegon II’s rushed coronation.

The Targaryen family tree explained: Aegon II’s branch

Aegon II is the son of the late King Viserys and his second wife, Alicent Hightower. Despite Viserys having named Rhaenyra his chosen heir, the Hightower-led council crowned Aegon II after Viserys died in season one. By season three, Aegon II has abdicated and fled King’s Landing, leaving Rhaenyra on the Iron Throne. He is badly burned and disabled from the battle at Rook’s Rest, where his own brother Aemond’s dragon attacked him.

Aegon II and his sister-wife Helaena had twins, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera. Jaehaerys was murdered in the season two premiere by assassins hired by Daemon, acting on his order to take a son for a son following Luke’s death. Helaena was forced to identify which twin was the boy before they struck.

Jaehaera survived. Helaena, a known dragon dreamer with prophetic visions, is bonded to the ancient dragon Dreamfyre but has no appetite for riding. With Rhaenyra now holding the Red Keep, Alicent, Helaena, and Jaehaera are prisoners there.

George R.R. Martin, whose source book Fire & Blood, first published in November 2018, underpins the show, has publicly criticised the writers for omitting a third child of Aegon II and Helaena: a son named Maelor. In the book, Maelor becomes Aegon II’s heir after Jaehaerys is killed. Martin argued the exclusion would create a butterfly effect that would weaken the overall narrative.

Aemond, Alicent’s second son, lost an eye as a child claiming the ancient dragon Vhagar, but the trade paid off: Vhagar is the largest and fiercest dragon in Westeros. Aemond ruled as Prince Regent while Aegon II was bedridden after Rook’s Rest.

Daeron, the youngest of the Hightower children, grew up in Oldtown and made his season three debut in the premiere as squire to Lord Ormund Hightower, a role played by British actor James Norton, known for Happy Valley and House of Guinness. Daeron rides the dragon Tessarion and remains with the Hightower army as a de facto hostage following Rhaenyra’s accession.

Daemon’s daughters and the dragonless dilemma

Daemon Targaryen’s daughters from his second wife, Laena Velaryon, add another strand to an already tangled tree. Baela is bonded to the dragon Moondancer and serves Rhaenyra as a scout. Her sister Rhaena grew up without a dragon, leaving her feeling sidelined by both her father and stepmother.

In season two, Rhaena abandoned her escort duties and rode off to claim Sheepstealer, a wild dragon, resolving to carve out a place in the war on her own terms.

With Jace dead and the conflict intensifying, the younger members whose positions in the Targaryen family tree explained across both factions are now pivotal (Daeron, Baela, and Rhaena among them) are set to carry greater weight in the remaining episodes. Episode three is already streaming on HBO Max, with five more instalments to come before the 9 August 2026 finale.

Beyond the current season, HBO has green-lit a Game of Thrones film, Aegon’s Conquest, set approximately one hundred years before House of the Dragon, and has also renewed the spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for a second season.