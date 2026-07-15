Sony PlayStation Disc Discontinuation Sparks 145 Million-View Backlash

The Sony PlayStation disc discontinuation announced on 1 July has drawn an extraordinary online response, with the post on X accumulating 145 million views and 90,000 replies as of Monday morning, many of them hostile. The announcement, published on the PlayStation Blog, confirmed that physical game disc production for all new titles releasing on PlayStation consoles will cease in January 2028. After that date, new games will be available through the PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital format only.

The PlayStation X account has not posted since that 1 July announcement, an absence that has itself drawn comment from followers.

Sony PlayStation Disc Discontinuation: The StudioCanal Context

The timing of the announcement sharpened the reaction. Sony had disclosed, less than a week earlier, that users would lose access to purchased StudioCanal content from their video libraries. PlayStation’s official legal page confirms that the removal takes effect on 1 September 2026, when all previously purchased StudioCanal titles will be deleted from users’ accounts due to the end of a content licensing agreement.

The report references more than 500 StudioCanal titles; Collider also reports the figure as more than 500 movies and TV titles. The Guardian puts the number at 550 movies; both figures refer to the same removal event, with the difference likely reflecting how the libraries were counted. The Guardian also notes that the StudioCanal deletion came barely days before the disc announcement, a sequence that, in its view, amplified the backlash considerably.

For many players responding on X, the StudioCanal episode illustrated the central risk of digital-only ownership: content you paid for can disappear if licensing terms change. Owning a physical disc avoids that exposure. Others replied that they had already moved to buying games digitally and saw little practical change ahead.

Kojima, Retailers, and the GTA 6 Complication

Game developer Hideo Kojima, creator of the Metal Gear franchise and a long-time Sony collaborator, said he was saddened by the end of PlayStation discs. Speaking at Italy’s Il Cinema in Piazza festival this month, he warned that digital-only distribution could mean players one day losing access to content they had already purchased.

The disc debate has been complicated further by Rockstar’s approach to Grand Theft Auto VI. The game is currently expected to launch on 19 November, according to CBS News. The Hollywood Reporter reports that what Rockstar is calling a physical version will contain only a download code inside a physical case, with no disc included. Rockstar’s own support correspondence used the phrase “physical copy” to describe this code-in-a-case product.

That distinction has already cost Rockstar some retail support. IGN reports that two retailers, Canadian gaming store Video Games Plus and independent retailer Loot Box Gaming, have said they will not stock GTA 6 because the physical version carries no disc. The physical edition is expected to go on sale on 12 November, a week before the game’s release date, so buyers can pre-download via the included code. Vice reports that Rockstar has hinted a proper disc edition may follow later, with one gaming insider claiming it could arrive in December after launch.

Industry Brands Weigh In

Several brands used the moment for pointed humour. Gaming chair maker Respawn posted a mock statement announcing it would end production of physical chairs and move to digital chairs only. KFC España jokingly offered its fried chicken as a downloadable PNG.

GitHub, the developer platform owned by Microsoft, announced on 2 July that users could have their public code repositories pressed onto a CD-ROM. ‘Your code is physically yours, forever. Until you lose it, let’s be real,’ the company wrote on X.

Sony has not responded to requests for comment on the backlash. The next test of public sentiment is likely to come when the September StudioCanal removals begin: that is when the argument over digital ownership moves from hypothetical to lived experience for hundreds of thousands of PlayStation users.