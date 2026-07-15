Disney Leadership Under D’Amaro Reveals New Power Structure in Streaming and Tech

Disney’s leadership under D’Amaro is taking shape across streaming, finance, and content, with internal organisational charts showing how the company’s new chief executive has distributed authority since taking over on 18 March 2026.

Josh D’Amaro was elected chief executive by a unanimous vote of the Walt Disney Company’s board at its annual meeting, according to the company’s official announcement. He succeeded Bob Iger and brought 28 years of Disney experience to the role, most recently as chairman of Disney Experiences, which oversees the parks business.

Disney’s Leadership Under D’Amaro: The Key Figures

Dana Walden sits immediately below D’Amaro in the content hierarchy. Her full title, confirmed in the official Disney announcement, is President and Chief Creative Officer, a dual designation that gives her both operational and creative authority over the company’s storytelling output, including new franchise development and the company’s push into video games.

On the financial side, Hugh Johnston holds the title of Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Investing.com reported, citing a Disney Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, that an amendment to Johnston’s contract dated November 2025 extended his term through 31 January 2029 and increased his long-term equity incentive annual award value to $16.5 million.

The org charts also cover Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN; Chris Lawson, EVP of content platforms and operations for Disney Entertainment; and Erin Teague, EVP of product management for Disney Entertainment. Adam Smith, the product and tech chief at Disney Entertainment, oversees streaming product and technology, with Andre Rohe, EVP of product engineering, reporting into that structure.

Streaming Strategy and the Hulu Transition

At Disney’s 2026 shareholder meeting, D’Amaro described Disney+ as ‘the digital centerpiece of our company’ and said the combination with Hulu is expected to ‘drive even more value for subscribers and our business,’ according to CNBC. He also pointed to consecutive quarters of streaming profitability as evidence that the strategy is working.

The mechanics of that combination are now clearer. A leaked internal Disney document reported by TechRepublic states that ‘the Hulu tech stack and app will be decommissioned’ once users have migrated to Disney+, confirming the phase-out goes beyond the front-end app to the underlying infrastructure.

Variety reported that customers will retain the option to purchase a stand-alone Hulu subscription as well as a stand-alone Disney+ plan during the transition, and that Hulu and Live TV will eventually be folded into Disney+ as well, with a unified app available in 2026. Internationally, Hulu is set to replace the Star tile on Disney+, positioning it as a global general entertainment brand.

D’Amaro has also flagged international expansion as a priority, with Disney announcing a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as part of a broader parks push that draws on his background running Disney Experiences.

Internally, the company has been reorganising to support these priorities. Disney Entertainment’s structure and marketing team were both reshuffled, with layoffs affecting the marketing group in April. The technology teams are meanwhile integrating artificial intelligence tools, including systems for AI-generated advertising on Disney+.

D’Amaro’s Disney leadership under D’Amaro now extends across a C-suite that combines creative ambition with a clear streaming consolidation plan. The pace of that consolidation, particularly how quickly the Hulu tech stack is wound down and the unified app beds in, will be the clearest early test of whether the new structure delivers.