How Nadal Doubts and Rivalries with Federer and Djokovic Made Him Great

Rafael Nadal’s doubts and rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were not obstacles to greatness but the engine of it, the retired Spanish champion has said in a new podcast interview published on Bloomberg’s Leaders with Francine Lacqua on 5 July 2026.

‘I always had doubts, and for me, the doubts are good,’ Nadal told host Francine Lacqua. ‘For me, doubts are positive because they allow me to go on court knowing that I need to improve.’

The conversation ranged across his career mindset and his recovery from the kind of career-threatening injuries that have defined his relationship with the sport. A preview episode on Spotify noted that Nadal spoke about overcoming those injuries alongside his thinking on resilience and doubt.

Why Nadal doubts and rivalries fed each other

Nadal was careful to distinguish between two kinds of doubt. His uncertainty was never about his ability; it was about whether he was extracting everything from it.

‘It’s easy to say, OK, I am winning. I am super good. I keep practicing. But you lose this feeling of going on court every day with the motivation and determination to improve something,’ he said.

Going to the court simply to stay fit was not enough. ‘My motivation was always going on court with the determination to improve something,’ Nadal added. Success, in his telling, was a trap to be resisted rather than a plateau to rest on.

The rivalry dimension reinforced that thinking. Nadal described his contests with Federer and Djokovic as a three-way mechanism for mutual elevation.

‘We push each other to the limits,’ he said. ‘Our rivalries help us to improve our level of tennis, our mentality, bringing our possibilities to the limit because we knew that if we were not doing things more or less the perfect way almost every day, the other will be better than us.’

Yet the competition never corroded into animosity. ‘At the end of the day, we are achieving our dreams. So why do we need to fight in a negative way?’ Nadal said, adding that all three men share a ‘huge respect’ for one another.

A career measured in records and prize money

The comments carry the weight of a career that few in any sport have matched. Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, held the world No. 1 ranking for 209 weeks, and claimed a record 14 French Open titles, cementing his standing as the greatest clay-court player the game has seen.

According to the ATP Tour’s official player profile, Nadal earned $134,946,100 in prize money across singles and doubles over his career.

He announced his retirement on 10 October 2024, naming the Davis Cup Finals as his final tournament, the ATP Tour confirmed at the time.

The podcast conversation is part of Bloomberg Television anchor Francine Lacqua’s long-running series in which she speaks with chief executives and other industry figures about leadership and performance. Nadal’s appearance places him alongside business leaders rather than fellow athletes, underscoring how widely his philosophy of continuous self-scrutiny travels beyond sport.

His framing of doubt as a productive force echoes a wider conversation among elite performers. Masters champion Rory McIlroy has said he manages competition nerves by imagining the worst-case scenario. ‘If you’re trying to overcome anxiety or nerves around performance, I try to think about, well, what’s the worst that could happen? I’m not going to die on the golf course,’ McIlroy said in a 2025 interview. NBA legend Michael Jordan, in an April interview, described his competitive intensity in similar terms: ‘I’m cursed. That’s just the way I am. And I try to use it in the best positive way that I can.’

Nadal’s version is perhaps less dramatic than Jordan’s and less risk-focused than McIlroy’s. Where the golfer imagines failure to neutralise fear, and the basketball player channels compulsion, Nadal treated uncertainty as a daily briefing: a reminder that the work was not finished and the rival across the net was working just as hard.

That mindset produced one of the most decorated careers in ATP Tour history. Whether it translates into whatever Nadal does next is the question his first post-retirement interview has opened without yet answering.